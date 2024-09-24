Expert Picks: Presidents Cup
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Editor’s Note: The 2024 season for PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf concluded with the TOUR Championship. Stay tuned for further details on the 2025 Fantasy season, which will begin with The Sentry in January.
This week's Expert Picks features a unique format as two 12-man rosters under Team Captain Mike Weir (International Team) and Team Captain Jim Furyk (U.S. Team) head to The Royal Montreal Golf Club for the 2024 Presidents Cup. Our golfbet experts place their picks for the winning team and score, top points getter on both teams, and top captain's pick.
Fantasy golf players can also gain insight into this week's Presidents Cup from Golfbet Insider Rob Bolton, who breaks down both 12-man rosters in this week’s edition of Power Rankings.
Betting picks
Odds were sourced on Tuesday, Sept. 24. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winning team and score: U.S. Team (-250), 17-13 (+1000)
- Top U.S. Team point scorer: Patrick Cantlay (+600) – He’ll benefit from a longstanding (and successful) partnership with Xander Schauffele, and I’ll take the extra line value assuming he’ll out-perform Schauffele when we get to Singles play.
- Top International Team point scorer: Min Woo Lee (+1100) – The International Team will be in search of a spark, and it might come from the Australian rookie. Like Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim in recent years, watch for Lee to become an emotional catalyst for the home team.
- Top captain's pick point scorer: Brian Harman (+800) – With fellow Americans like Max Homa and Keegan Bradley showing sporadic form, Harman is the pick of the litter on the U.S. side. Watch for the southpaw to rack up at least three points on a course that should suit him well off the tee.
BEN EVERILL (Senior writer, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winning team and score: International Team (+250), 15.5–14.5 (+1400)
- Top U.S. Team point scorer: Xander Schauffele (+500) – A great season bested only by Scheffler’s epic efforts and a tenacious attitude towards team play make him the obvious play.
- Top International Team point scorer: Si Woo Kim (+850) – If the upset is going to happen it will require a passion-inducing performance from Kim. At 4-3-0 he’s a rare International player with a winning record in the competition.
- Top captain's pick point scorer: Si Woo Kim (+800) – If I have him as the leader toward victory, I have to double up on him here.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
- Winning team and score: U.S. Team (-250), 17-13 (+1000)
- Top U.S. Team point scorer: Sahith Theegala (+1200) – You can argue he’s the hottest player on the team right now. The U.S. is always looking for a breakout star. I think Theegala is primed for a big week. His key might be getting enough matches in, as the favorites will likely play more. If he does well early, I think he’ll be a staple in the rotation all weekend.
- Top International Team point scorer: Sungjae Im (+700) – To me, his game feels like it can mesh with just about anyone on the team. Like any other player on the international side, his success will be linked to the matchup is against the U.S.
- Top captain's pick point scorer: Tony Finau (+1000) – He’s been sneaky good in past team events, including a 3-2-3 record in Presidents Cups.
MATT DELVECCHIO (Social content manager, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winning team and score: U.S. Team (-250), 16-14 (+1100)
- Top U.S. Team point scorer: Sam Burns (+900) – You don’t need to take the chalk here! Spieth was the top U.S. points scorer in 2022 at 12/1. Burns will get the Scheffler pairing where I see a hangover from Scheffler and Burns carrying the match. He’s the fifth favorite on the U.S. side within the market which shows me the books also see this logic and that Burns has a better chance than what most people may think.
- Top International Team point scorer: Mackenzie Hughes (+1400) – Second longest odds in the market as I’m digging deep here. The reason, is that you should dig deep in this market. If the U.S. comes out scoring we may find ourselves in a situation like 2022 when the top points scorer for the Internationals had three points. Hughes is the most emotional of the Canadian bunch with a hot putter that could look deadly in match play.
- Top captain's pick point scorer: Si Woo Kim (+800) – I already took two captain's picks as my top points scorer for each team so hedging here with the safe bet. Kim has Presidents Cup experience and is a proven motivator. Good value on this number here.
MIKE GLASSCOTT (Editorial contributor, Golfbet)
- Winning team and score: U.S. Team (-250), 16-14 (+1100)
- Top U.S. Team point scorer: Xander Schauffele (+500) – His partnership with Cantlay should flourish again. The only tiebreaker is singles and the Californian is 2-0 over two previous editions. Wait, Cantlay is also 2-0 in singles. I'll play the slightly hotter of the two.
- Top International Team point scorer: Corey Conners (+750) – After being shut out in 2022, the Ontario native will bounce back and anchor the International squad on home soil. The unknown factors no longer exist.
- Top captain's pick point scorer: Mackenzie Hughes (+1200) – If the International Team is going to shine, I will hook my wagon to a player who can get hot with the putter and will not face the top American teams.
2024 PGA TOUR Fantasy expert results
|Name
|Season Rank
|Season Points
|@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton)
|96
|14,431
|@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott)
|435
|14,068
|TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret)
|475
|14,034
|PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin)
|786
|13,765
|Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit)
|1,404
|12,985
|Brett_Jungles (Brett Jungles)*
|2,027
|11,354
*Brett Jungles joined the Expert Picks league at the beginning of Segment 1 and did not accumulate any points from the 2023 FedExCup Fall.
