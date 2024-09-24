Expert Picks: Presidents Cup

Winning team and score: U.S. Team (-250), 16-14 (+1100)

Top U.S. Team point scorer: Sam Burns (+900) – You don’t need to take the chalk here! Spieth was the top U.S. points scorer in 2022 at 12/1. Burns will get the Scheffler pairing where I see a hangover from Scheffler and Burns carrying the match. He’s the fifth favorite on the U.S. side within the market which shows me the books also see this logic and that Burns has a better chance than what most people may think.

Top International Team point scorer: Mackenzie Hughes (+1400) – Second longest odds in the market as I’m digging deep here. The reason, is that you should dig deep in this market. If the U.S. comes out scoring we may find ourselves in a situation like 2022 when the top points scorer for the Internationals had three points. Hughes is the most emotional of the Canadian bunch with a hot putter that could look deadly in match play.