Can amateur golfers find confidence with PXG’s new Black Ops irons?
The new PXG Black Ops irons are designed to increase forgiveness and distance, without sacrificing on looks or feel. (Courtesy PXG)
Most golfers aren’t trying to win THE PLAYERS Championship. They’re just trying to become better players. Game-improvement clubs are designed to be more forgiving than the clubs typically seen in PGA TOUR bags, making it easier for amateurs to create increased distance, height and consistency on their golf shots.
According to recent August 2024 reports from the National Golf Foundation, approximately 20 million golfers keep score on a regular basis, which accounts for about 77% of all golfers. Of those 77% who keep score, the average 18-hole score is 94. If there is one thing that amateur golfers have in common with the pros, it is that they’re all seeking lower scores.
That’s where PXG’s new Black Ops irons come in.
The Black Ops irons are constructed with a dual cavity design that’s internally filled with the company’s proprietary XCOR2 Polymer Core technology. The outer cavity is made with an insert that’s designed to save weight from the center of the head to boost perimeter weighting, which helps increase forgiveness on heel-toe misses, and on high-low misses.
For amateur golfers, this means the club is designed to help out when you miss the center of the face.
As with all of PXG’s irons, the Black Ops irons are constructed with ultra-thin faces for fast speeds, but these heads are specifically designed with low-and-back CG (center of gravity) to help increase launch and low-spin performance. They also have thicker top rails, large faces, increased offset and large soles that help amateur golfers enhance their turf interaction in a variety of playing conditions. This will help keep the clubs from digging, eliminating the dreaded fat shots and helping the club glide through the turf to improve contact with the ball.
The bodies of the Black Ops irons are made from 431 stainless steel, whereas the faces are made from thin, high-strength HT1770 Maraging Grade Stainless Steel. Remember, the ultra-thin faces are supported by the internal XCOR2 polymer for increased feel and ball speed.
Overall, with its new Black Ops irons, PXG is helping ensure that the everyday golfer has clubs that are designed for their needs and to inspire confidence without sacrificing on looks and feel.
Maybe you won’t be chasing down Scottie Scheffler on Sunday to try and win the FedExCup, but you can certainly get clubs in your bag that are fit to your swing and help you lower your scores. Prepare like a pro, but don’t forget to use tools that are made to fit your golf game.