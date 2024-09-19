Can amateur golfers find confidence with PXG’s new Black Ops irons?

As with all of PXG’s irons, the Black Ops irons are constructed with ultra-thin faces for fast speeds, but these heads are specifically designed with low-and-back CG (center of gravity) to help increase launch and low-spin performance. They also have thicker top rails, large faces, increased offset and large soles that help amateur golfers enhance their turf interaction in a variety of playing conditions. This will help keep the clubs from digging, eliminating the dreaded fat shots and helping the club glide through the turf to improve contact with the ball.