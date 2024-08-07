C.T. Pan discusses switching into graphite iron shafts for improved performance

“I worked with the Titleist rep at Colonial and we tried three different options,” Pan explained. “I thought the KBS 90-gram option was perfect. If you look at my past iron shafts, I went from Project X 6.0 to the [True Temper] Dynamic Gold AMT, which gets lighter and lighter with the longer irons. And so, you know, the whole technology space is trending towards lighter shafts, but the stability is getting better and better every year. With the lighter shaft, you can get more ball speed or swing speed, and that definitely means more ball speed.”

