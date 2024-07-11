Check out Justin Thomas' never-seen-before Scotty Cameron Phantom 9.2 Tour Prototype

"I try to really spend the Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday just getting acclimated like all of us to the grass and how the ball rolls,” Thomas said about the adjustments he made on the greens. “Just try to make as many as you can.”

Thomas opened his round with a birdie at the first hole before tallying four birdies in a row on Nos. 5-8 to make the turn at 5-under. Birdies at Nos. 10, 12 and 13 saw Thomas move to 8 under for the day – flirting with what would be a second career 59 – but parred his way back to the clubhouse for the first-round lead.