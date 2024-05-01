Wesley Bryan explains why he plans to use two 4-irons at CJ CUP Byron Nelson
2 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
Back in 2023, at the Fortinet Championship, online golf star and PGA TOUR player Wesley Bryan made equipment headlines when he started using a mixed set of Takomo 301 MB and 301 CB irons. The iron switch was noteworthy for two reasons:
1) He was the only player on the PGA TOUR using the brand, and,
2) The iron sets sell for just $649, a relatively lower cost than what his contemporaries typically use.
Flash forward to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2024 at TPC Craig Ranch in Texas, and Bryan is still playing with a mixed Takomo set, except he’s added a new 101 U 4-iron, plus a Titleist T200 4-iron, and he’s dropping his 5-iron.
That bears repeating: Bryan is switching to an iron setup that consists of two 4-irons and no 5-iron.
On paper, that looks wrong, but when you look at yardage gapping instead of the number on the sole of the iron, things start to make more sense.
As Bryan explained to GolfWRX.com on Tuesday in Texas, his Takomo 301 CB 6-iron goes about 195-200 yards. Then, his new hollow-bodied Takomo 101U Driving Iron, which he recently started testing “a couple weeks ago” and bent about 2 degrees weak, goes about 220 yards, and the Titleist T200 4-iron goes about 235 yards.
Wesley Bryan's new Takomo 101U Driving Iron. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
Speaking on his new Takomo 101U Driving Iron, which sells for $119, Bryan had this to say:
“It’s super forgiving and launches high, and it has a bit longer of a profile to where it looks really good," said Bryan. "If people are willing to play something that doesn’t have an expensive price tag on their club, it outperforms the Srixon (driving iron). [I started testing it] in the last couple weeks and it’s in the bag.
“I just made it like 2 degrees weaker. Basically that gap from 205 to 225 I was in a little bit of a dead space, so I’m going to try and fill that gap better.”
For amateurs, take Bryan’s mentality about yardage gapping and club selection as a valuable lesson: It’s more about the yardages and performance than the number on the club, or even the price tag.
Bryan is also shaking things up this week on the greens, by switching into a new L.A.B. DF3 putter.
And how long has he been testing that putter?
“About 30 minutes, and it’s going in the bag,” Bryan told GolfWRX.com. “It’s so stable.”
Clearly, Bryan isn’t afraid to make last-minute adjustments to his equipment setup in the name of improvement. Based on his YouTube and social media followings, he also has a flair for entertainment.
Now, let’s sit back and watch how his latest equipment adjustments unfold as he takes on THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2024.