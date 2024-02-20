PUMA Golf's new PHANTOMCAT NITRO an innovation to spike game
Shoes bring flexibility, explosiveness to course with new Flexspikes
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
This season on the PGA TOUR, look for PUMA Golf athletes Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland, Justin Suh and J.J. Spaun to be rocking some new footwear.
That's because PUMA has introduced the new PHANTOMCAT NITRO shoe. A culmination of several years of development and testing among these athletes, the NITRO provides golfers with greater explosiveness and power, along with increased comfort, flexibility and rebound, on the golf course.
A look at the new PUMA Golf PHANTOMCAT NITRO shoes. (Courtesy of PUMA Golf)
The PHANTOMCAT NITRO is our most advanced shoe to date,” said Senior PLM Footwear of PUMA Golf Andrew Lawson. "The feedback we’ve received from our TOUR athletes has been fantastic and I can’t wait for golfers to try this shoe.”
The PHANTOMCAT NITRO is made of sleek, full-grain leather offering a guaranteed one year of water protection and is available in four different color selections. The shoe also comes in a NITRO wide version.
The color selection of the new PUMA Golf PHANTOMCAT NITRO shoes. (Courtesy of PUMA Golf)
With the release, PUMA elevates shoe technology to a completely new level.
With this shoe, PUMA debuts Flexspike cleat innovative technology. The Flexspikes are figure-eight shaped and integrated into the shoe itself, which improves weight distribution and traction by increasing the surface contact of the cleats with the ground, ultimately strengthening grip and traction. The foot is able to maintain versatility through impact.
A closer look at Justin Suh wearing Flexspike cleat technology at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
The nitrogen-infused NITRO foam provides explosiveness through high rebound. The shoe provides stability heel-to-toe with a molded heel and an anatomically shaped last (which wards off any squished toes.
A closer look at the new PUMA Golf PHANTOMCAT NITRO shoes. (Courtesy of PUMA Golf)
Price: $180
Available: Feb. 15