Rickie Fowler explains why he has three vertical lines etched on Cobra Darkspeed driver face (plus full Q&A)

Fowler: Yeah so almost a year ago, at Riv (The Riviera Country Club) last year, we were continuing to mess with the grind and leading edge, and get something where it felt really good, because I don't like to change grinds a whole lot. I like something to be super versatile. Use it from soft conditions to The Open. You know, if I get soft bunkers, I'll go to a 56 because I have a wider sole, but I like 60. I want to know what I've got and know how it reacts in all kinds of conditions. So we got a very good one, and I loved it. And we tried to make some backups and replicate it, but it was hard to do by hand. You can get it close, but sometimes it's just a little off. And so after the (FedExCup Playoffs), Ben took my wedge back home, and they fully scanned it and created basically a CAD file.