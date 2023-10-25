Tom Kim explains what’s in the bag, and why he doesn’t use blade irons

“Lastly, I have my putter with me," Kim said on his putter. "I play a (Scotty Cameron) GSS blade. I have a dot on the top, and a line at the bottom. I’ve played this putter for more than a year now. I think my first event with the putter was actually at the Presidents Cup last year, and it worked pretty well. So it’s been in the bag a long time, and it doesn’t plan to leave any time soon.”