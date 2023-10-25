Tom Kim explains what’s in the bag, and why he doesn’t use blade irons
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
Tom Kim is a fan favorite, combining a fun personality with a career that is on a historic trajectory. His recent win at the Shriners Children’s Open made him the youngest player since Tiger Woods to win three times on the PGA TOUR. Kim has needed just 44 starts to rack up those three wins.
Just days prior to his latest win, GolfWRX.com and the PGA TOUR caught up with Kim at TPC Summerlin to see what’s in the young superstar’s bag. Kim put in a fresh set of three custom Titleist Vokey wedges – each equipped with stampings inspired by the South Korean flag and colors – during the week of the Shriners Children’s Open.
Aside from his wedge upgrades, though, Kim doesn’t conduct much week-to-week equipment testing; he’s more of a set-it-and-forget-it type of player.
Below, check out the clubs in Kim’s bag and hear his reasons. He also reveals why he doesn’t use blade irons even though he’s currently ranked 10th in Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green.
Driver
A look at the TSR3 driver. (Courtesy of GolfWRX)
“I play the TSR3 driver," Kim said. "This is what I’ve played the whole year. As soon as I hit it, I didn’t really want to test anything else. It felt right, right away, and my driver stats have been pretty good this year.”
3-Wood
A look at the TSi3 3-wood. (Courtesy of GolfWRX)
“For the 3-wood, I have the TSi3," Kim said. "I was looking for a little bit higher ball flight, but at the same time I needed my spin to drop.”
Hybrid
The 19-degree TSR3 hybrid in Kim's bag. (Courtesy of GolfWRX)
“I have a hybrid in the bag this week," Kim said regarding his hybrid choice. "It’s a 19-degree TSR3 hybrid. I put this in play at the Masters this year, and it’s been a huge help for me. Obviously, it’s really easy to hit.”
Long Iron
Tom Kim's T200 3-iron. (Courtesy of GolfWRX)
“So the 3-iron, I have a T200 with a (Fujikura) Ventus Black shaft," Kim said on his long iron. "It’s a nice addition to the bag.”
Irons
Kim has used T100 irons for the last three to four years. (Courtesy of GolfWRX)
“From 4-9 iron, I play the T100," Kim said on his irons. "I’ve played T100’s for the last 3-4 years, and obviously they came out with a new model this year. I don’t really like playing with blades. I feel like golf is hard enough; try to make it as easy as possible.”
Wedges
Kim has new wedges in his bag that are stamped with his national flag colors. (Courtesy of GolfWRX)
“I actually have a new set of wedges this week," Kim said. "I play a 46-degree Vokey wedge, a 53-degree gap wedge and a 59-degree lob wedge. The Vokey wedge rep at Titleist (Aaron Dill) has done a great job. They’re stamped with my national flag colors.”
Putter
Tom Kim first used his new putter at the Presidents Cup last year. (Courtesy of GolfWRX)
“Lastly, I have my putter with me," Kim said on his putter. "I play a (Scotty Cameron) GSS blade. I have a dot on the top, and a line at the bottom. I’ve played this putter for more than a year now. I think my first event with the putter was actually at the Presidents Cup last year, and it worked pretty well. So it’s been in the bag a long time, and it doesn’t plan to leave any time soon.”
