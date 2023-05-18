Matt Fitzpatrick among players putting hybrids in play at PGA

“I don’t think you necessarily have to hit it a long way,” Tommy Fleetwood said. “Some holes, that’s always going to be an advantage, but I think once you get the ball in the fairways, it’s starting to play firmer and faster as the week goes on, so it’s more about … getting it in play. You might get lucky with a lie (in the rough) that you can get a mid-iron out of, but for the majority, it’s a gouge with one of the short clubs.”