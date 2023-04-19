Steve Stricker and one of the longest-serving putters on TOUR
2 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX
As a two-person team event, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans is all about team camaraderie. No matter how in-sync or successful two playing partners are this week, however, there is simply no duo quite like Steve Stricker and his Odyssey White Hot No. 2 putter.
The putter was there when Stricker ended a six-year winless drought in 2007. It was there for his eight PGA TOUR wins from 2009-2012. And for his win at the 2019 U.S. Senior Open. When GolfWRX caught up with Stricker on Tuesday at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, well, the putter was there, too.
Stricker has had a lot of success with that Odyssey White Hot No. 2 blade putter in the bag. It’s been his putter of choice for nearly two decades, over a period when he amassed a majority of his 12 wins apiece on the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions.
It hasn’t all been good times, however. He’s had to replace the face insert, and the shaft, over the years due to wear and tear. He’s also had brief flings with other putters. He’s even missed some putts with it, too. True partnerships are built to withstand the difficult times, though, and Stricker is still staying strong with his Odyssey No. 2.
“I’ve made some big putts with it over my career,” Stricker told GolfWRX. “I’ve tried to go away from it at times, but I always gravitate back to it…it never goes too far away.”
And the putter head has the dents to prove how battle-tested it is.
Stricker’s longtime putter features a slathering of lead tape on the sole, a steel shaft, a Scotty Cameron cord grip, and it’s covered in tiny imperfections that help to tell the story of the putter’s longevity.
The putter isn’t the only piece of equipment in his bag that has been around the block, either. He has a driver from 2021, a 3-wood from 2014, a hybrid from 2015, and a lob wedge from 2011.
Stricker is playing alongside fellow Midwesterner Zach Johnson this week at TPC Louisiana. It’s not only an opportunity for Stricker, 56, to compete again on the PGA TOUR, but also for him to prepare for this year’s Ryder Cup. Stricker will be a vice captain on Johnson’s squad in Italy later this year.
Check out Stricker’s full club setup below.
Driver: Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond (9 degrees) | Shaft: Fujikura Motore Speeder VC 7.2 X-Flex
3-wood: Titleist 915F (13.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 80TX
Hybrid: Titleist H1 816 (17 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Motore Speeder
Irons: Callaway Apex Pro Forged (3-9 iron)
Shafts: Project X 6.5
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8 (46 degrees), Titleist Vokey SM7 (54 degrees), and Titleist Vokey SM4 (60 degrees)
Shafts: Project X 6.5
Putter: Odyssey White Hot No. 2