“I used a mallet head a few years back before I switched to a blade – I was always a blade putter, then went to a mallet for a year, and went back to the blade,” Kim told GolfWRX.com on Tuesday at the RBC Heritage. “I just wasn’t feeling comfortable all the sudden. I wanted to go back to something bigger and more comfortable. Obviously they’ve helped a bunch with the neck, because I didn’t want to go too far off what I was using with the blade, because I was putting well. It’s the exact same look and shape [that I used before]. I practiced with it, putted great, and made the switch. It’s looking good. It’s what I’ve used before with the lines. It feels like I’ve gone back to an old friend.”