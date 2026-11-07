Draws and Fades: Round out Sunday betting card with Ben Griffin as Ben James leads in Mexico

Checking in on the slips we put in after Friday's second round, we placed a small wager on Gerard to win outright and another on Denny McCarthy (+2250) in the winner without James and Gerard market. Both wagers are looking pretty good heading into Sunday. Gerard has some ground to make up, but McCarthy is in a particularly favorable position. If he can move up the leaderboard or hold his current position (T3 at 16 under) without anyone tying him, we could be looking at a nice return on that ticket.