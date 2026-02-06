Draws and Fades: Scottie Scheffler back in the mix – but will he complete WM Phoenix Open comeback?
Written by Will Gray
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Scottie Scheffler is back in it.
One day after he seemingly jettisoned his chances at a third title at the WM Phoenix Open, an effort that put his 65-event made cuts streak in peril, Scheffler bounced back in a big way Friday at TPC Scottsdale. A bogey-free, 6-under 65 took Scheffler to 4 under heading into the weekend – and while he still trails leader Ryo Hisatsune by seven shots, he’s trailing only three players on the updated odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Updated odds to win WM Phoenix Open
- +265: Hideki Matsuyama (-10)
- +510: Ryo Hisatsune (-11)
- +910: Chris Gotterup (-8)
- +1075: Scottie Scheffler (-4)
- +1150: Pierceson Coody (-8)
- +1250: Si Woo Kim (-7)
Scheffler looked like his old self in the second round on the Stadium Course, lamenting a grip adjustment that left him feeling “lost” on the course in the opening round. After starting as a whopping +230 pre-tournament favorite, and watching those odds drift out to +2100 after a 2-over 73 in the opening round, his updated price has landed in the middle.
But just as there were some inflated prices when Scheffler was weighing down the pre-tournament market, so too are there opportunities with him placed among the in-play favorites while starting the weekend in a tie for 28th place.
Chris Gotterup to win (+910)
Gotterup got a full dose of the Scheffler experience, playing with him each of the first two days, and he came out four shots ahead. It’s a pretty good showing for a player who seems primed to emerge as one of the world’s top players as he eyes his second TOUR win of the year and third since July.
Gotterup has the swagger to handle the raucous confines of TPC Scottsdale, particularly heading into Saturday, and his driver continues to serve as a huge asset. He leads the field in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and SG: Around-the-Green, and he’s in the penultimate group despite a rough day on the greens in the second round (118th out of 122 players). Expect the putter to wake up, and Gotterup is going to be live in the outright market this weekend.
Xander Schauffele, Top 30 finish (+140)
Did Schauffele find something down the stretch of his second round? Playing the more difficult front side and sitting three shots outside the cut line, the two-time major champ seemed headed for back-to-back missed cuts for the first time since 2018. Instead, he turned things around just in time, with four birdies in a five-hole stretch to make the weekend.
It’s only a glimmer of hope, but it might be all the veteran needs to get back on track. Schauffele missed the early part of 2025 because of injury and essentially never got his season on track. He’s eager to forge a different path this year, and could take a measured step forward with a solid weekend on a course where he has been a frequent contender. Top 30 isn’t exactly the highest bar to try to clear, but a plus-money price in this market caught my eye and I’m willing to bet on a bounce back.
Sam Stevens, Top 5 finish (+590)
Stevens got within a shot of the lead early in the second round, and despite cooling a bit, he’s still firmly in the mix at 6 under as he looks to start the new year with a fourth straight finish of T31 or better. Stevens was uncharacteristically poor tee-to-green in the second round, but his putter came up clutch, and there’s reason to believe his ball-striking will return quickly to the levels that led him to a T6 finish two weeks ago in La Quinta.
Stevens has now made the cut in each of his three career starts at this event, and he’s averaged 69.5 over the last two weekends. He’ll need a bit better to cash a top-5 ticket from here, but the price is more than appetizing on a player who lacks name-brand recognition but has packed plenty of game to start the year.
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET today.