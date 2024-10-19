Draws and Fades: Who can break through packed leaderboard Sunday at Shriners Children's Open?
Written by Jimmy Reinman
Plenty of faces graced the leaderboard Saturday at the Shriners Children’s Open, but only one man will be leaving Las Vegas with a PGA TOUR win on his resume.
A whopping 18 players are within three shots of the lead as play was called around 6 p.m local time for darkness at TPC Summerlin, many of those still with holes to play as the tournament played catchup due to a wind delayed Friday morning.
Grizzled TOUR vets like Harris English, Gary Woodland and Matt Kuchar are all within striking distance alongside young studs like Matti Schmid, Alejandro Tosti and Doug Ghim all gunning for their maiden win at one of the game’s top circuits.
Let’s take a look at the odds as we head to the final day of play.
Updated odds to win Shriners Children’s Open (via BetMGM)
- +333: J.T. Poston
- +700: Harris English
- +800: Taylor Pendrith
- +850: Doug Ghim
- +1000: Alejandro Tosti, Matti Schmid
- +1200: Kurt Kitayama
- +1400: Gary Woodland
- +1800: Norman Xiong
- +2000: Davis Thompson
Will experience edge out the competition on Sunday for a victory in the fourth event of the FedExCup Fall? A gusty week in the desert is supposed to calm down significantly Sunday, with forecasts only calling for 4-8 mph winds.
This means the normally scorable TPC Summerlin should be wide open for the best in the world to go low, with the winner likely being a player who can make birdies in bunches. Let’s make our best bet with this in mind.
Draw
Doug Ghim (+850)
Look no further than Las Vegas resident Doug Ghim as your horse to ride into the Vegas sunset. Ghim has had an incredible week thus far, surviving the late/early tee time and navigating the wind that sent so many packing early this week.
Ghim ranks 5th in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee and 6th in SG: Approach, with his approach game shining the brightest. Ghim has hit 45 of 52 greens and leads the field in birdies at 22 for the week. He ended his day on a heater, coming in with four circles in a row before play was called.
Most importantly, Ghim will be sleeping in his own bed Saturday night and he calls TPC Summerlin his home course. Ghim has yet to win on TOUR, and the sportsbooks aren’t showing confidence that he can breakthrough given his odds, allowing us a perfect window of opportunity.
Fade
Gary Woodland (+1400)
Major champion Woodland finds himself in an unfamiliar position as of late, near the top of the leaderboard heading into the final round. Those hoping for a renaissance from the big hitter will have to wait another week, as Woodland’s stats pan out more towards a case of fool’s gold than jackpot.
Woodland has shot three rounds under 68 this week with only one bogey through three days. A model of consistency, what Woodland lacks is the scoring ability that will be needed come Sunday when the birdies start flying in the docile conditions. Woodland has plenty of power, but only ranks 32nd in SG: Off the Tee while failing to crack the top 20 this week in SG: Approach and SG: Around the Green.
Additionally, Woodland has no extra holes Sunday morning to make up ground unlike the majority of the contenders around him on the leaderboard. While seeing his face in a late group is a welcome sight, don’t expect him to be in the winner’s circle come Sunday evening.
Jimmy Reinman is a member of the PGA TOUR's digital content team. A native of Florida’s Space Coast, he is passionate about golf’s most emboldened characters and bizarre lore. He dreams of one day making center-face contact with a long iron.