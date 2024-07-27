Draws and Fades: Young crop looking to take down old guard at 3M Open

Theegala is almost the exact opposite story of Kuchar when you look at what he's been doing this week by the numbers. Theegala is a good putter and it has shown as he is currently 13th in this field for SG: Putting. The iron play has been slumping for Theegala for the last few months and that has continued here this week. He is losing over a stroke to the field on approach and ranks 52nd out of 74 players in this field for SG: Approach. Everything else is going along fine for Theegala, but I am hesitant to back a player that is not right with the irons - whether that be something that has been going on for a while or for just a few days. If the approach play continues to put pressure on his short game, I don't want to be on board for how that ends up.