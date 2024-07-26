Draws and Fades: Taylor Pendrith takes control at 3M Open

NeSmith nearly got his first TOUR win a couple weeks ago, losing in a playoff at the ISCO Championship, and he’ll have a spot alongside Pendrith in the final pairing. But I’m not sold that NeSmith’s ball-striking can hold up to the weekend pressures, where everyone around him will be circling birdies with frequency. NeSmith ranked 111th or worse in SG: Off-the-Tee, SG: Approach and SG: Putting entering the week, and those are some significant trends to turn around in the span of a week. I’m much more inclined to look further down the leaderboard for the top prospects to chase down the Canadian.