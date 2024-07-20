Sunday Story-lines: Can Xander Schauffele rise through rain for second major?

+2500: Shane Lowry (-1, 9th): Lowry had his worst round of the day, finishing near the bottom of the field Saturday in SG: Putting – but he’s not out of this thing just yet. The winds will shift back Sunday to resemble the way the course played Thursday and Friday, when the Irishman was leading the way. I think he’ll find a way to shake this off, and Lowry would be a Draw for me at this in-play price. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if he rallies and follows in the footsteps of countryman Padraig Harrington, the last player to earn each of his first two majors at The Open.