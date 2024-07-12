Draws and Fades: Surging Sungjae Im among those looking to chase down Ludvig Åberg in Scotland

Apologies to Rick Gehman, who backed Morikawa this week as guest on our Golfbet Roundtable show, but I’m still questioning the former Open champ. Morikawa has been all over the place off the tee, ranking 105th in SG: Off the Tee, and admitted after his second-round 66 that he basically got as much out of his ball-striking effort as he could have asked for. The irons have been pure as expected (third in SG: Approach) and will be good enough to keep him in the mix, but I question whether the other parts of his game will cooperate enough to deliver the much-anticipated first win of 2024.