Draws and Fades: Can Justin Thomas play from pole position in Scotland?

I’m bullish long-term on the Swede, but I still think he has some weekend worries to solve. He’s best in the opening round, ranking 10th in Round 1 scoring average this season, while he fades to 44th and 40th over the next two rounds and 71st in final-round average. It’s a trend that we have seen pop up at multiple junctures this season, notably at the U.S. Open where he shot 73-73 over the weekend to drop from the lead to a T12 result. It’s the type of learning curve that Åberg will be able to address (and correct) as he continues through his first full season as a pro, but it’s one that can create situations like this where his price shortens quickly mid-tournament.