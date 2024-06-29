Draws and Fades: Look to Cam Davis, Erik van Rooyen to turn heat on in Detroit

Aaron Rai ranks 55th in Round 4 scoring average on the PGA TOUR. Those that bet him often to be an outright winner have witnessed his Sunday struggles. Rai is an incredible ball striker, but a bunch of mediocre final rounds have him 83rd on the PGA TOUR’s final-round performance rankings. In most cases, it has been the putter that lets him down. If Rai can convert a couple of early-birdie, mid-range chances as he did on No. 17 Saturday, maybe that trend can end. Until I see it for myself, he's a fade in this Sunday birdie fest.