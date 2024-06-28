Draws and Fades: Cameron Young poised to chase down bogey-free Akshay Bhatia, Aaron Rai in Detroit

Despite not playing that well of late when it comes to results (zero top-10s this season) Davis becomes a risk-reward play at this point in the tournament. When he won at Detroit Golf Club in 2021 he also entered without any great form to speak of but had an affinity for the course and ultimately rode that to victory. He’s outpointing his season ranks in all Strokes Gained metrics by miles – which could also point to a major crash over the weekend – but if you think someone in the chase pack can hunt down the leaders at the top with some value attached to their name, this might be the guy. Joel Dahmen (+5000) is another guy who could find some old magic in an otherwise ho-hum year. At least he’s coming off a T10 at the RBC Canadian Open.