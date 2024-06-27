Draws and Fades: Value sits with Cameron Young, pack behind blitzing Akshay Bhatia at Rocket Mortgage

This is definitely not a fade of the player, but rather the odds. As awesome as Bhatia has been the last five rounds of golf, I can’t advocate jumping on at +333 with 54 holes to go given the lineup of players behind him. Hopefully you got on at the +2000 pre-tournament price and can ride that number for a few more rounds. I’ll say this though, coming out in the morning on Friday gives Bhatia a chance to eliminate contenders if he can get close to matching his Thursday heroics. Another low round will set the pace and apply severe pressure to the afternoon wave. He has the talent to do so, but the price just isn’t right given this is his eighth straight week on TOUR and fatigue could factor in at some point.