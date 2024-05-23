Draws & Fades: Slow start for Scottie Scheffler opens doors at Charles Schwab Challenge

I’m almost afraid to list Finau here in this column given the jinx it’s been for me of late but if I loved him before the tournament started it wouldn’t be right to ditch him now. The key for Finau this week was having a good week on the greens and he’s started that way, ranked ninth in the field in Strokes Gained: Putting. That’s a significant improvement on his season rank of 158th. He will need to maintain this. I also expect an uptick in his approach play, which ranked 33rd in Round 1 but sits fourth on the season, including leading the field at the PGA Championship last week.