10 players who can still win at halfway point of Masters

The 2022 Masters champion is the prohibitive favorite having already been the shortest pre-tournament favorite since Tiger Woods in 2013. Scheffler managed his way through the tough winds, something the Texan is accustomed to. He is coming off wins at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and THE PLAYERS while also being one putt short of a playoff at the Texas Children’s Houston Open. Scheffler leads the field in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green and is second around the greens. He has room to improve from 12th in approach play, his usual strength.