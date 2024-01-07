Draws & Fades: Look for a major big name to emerge from crowded Sentry leaderboard

Scottie Scheffler (+600): Time to buy the dip. Scheffler had a terrible day on the greens Saturday, ranking 51st out of 59 in SG: Putting while losing more than two shots on the greens. It was notably worse than his putting efforts through the first two rounds, when he built a one-shot lead. But now his price is higher than his pre-tournament number of +550. Are his winning chances really worse than they would have been with 72 holes ahead of him? I felt his opener was too short, but now this feels like a good number to get in with the best ball-striker in the world on a course where he was on cruise control just yesterday. A three-shot deficit could be erased in the blink of an eye with Scheffler’s acumen.