With scores (and winds) low, Scottie Scheffler continues to shine in Maui

It is an interesting look when you dive into the stats on how Hovland has been performing so far this week. A flip-flop of his typical game, really. He is currently third in the field for SG: Putting and 41st for SG: Approach. That is really odd for him. Hovland is also 33rd in the field for Driving Accuracy, hitting just 17 of 30 of these extremely wide fairways. Clearly, something is off. It does speak to the player he is though to still be tied for fifth and only two shots off the lead. However, if his tee-to-green game continues to go sideways, I don't see the putter being able to continue to shoulder the load - certainly not enough to carry Hovland to victory. It is worth noting that in three prior trips to The Sentry, Hovland has finished 31st, 30th, and 18th - and those were against much smaller fields than we have here this year.