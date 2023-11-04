Draws and Fades: Expect low scores and weekend volatility in Mexico

We spoke about how the front-runners have an advantage and certainly Villegas does have a head start, but I can't get myself to back a 41-year-old who hasn't won in over nine years and is currently ranked 746th in the world. I always really enjoyed Villegas, a Florida Gator, when he arrived on TOUR in 2006. He was flashy, swashbuckling, and had charisma. He's dialing all of that up again 18 years later but I don't have faith that it will hold up through the weekend. This is only the 11th TOUR event he's played in the last year. Over that time, he's missed the cut seven times. In addition, I believe his odds of winning ought to be closer to +900 or +1000 but what is being posted is obviously a lot lower than that. For his sake, I hope he continues to turn back the clock - but I'm not betting that he does.