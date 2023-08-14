PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
16H AGO

FedEx St. Jude Championship payouts and points: Lucas Glover earns $3.6 million and 2000 FedExCup points

2 Min Read

Draws and Fades

FedEx St. Jude Championship payouts and points: Lucas Glover earns $3.6 million and 2000 FedExCup points
    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    It’s fair to ask which is more surprising – Lucas Glover’s absurd and impressive reversal with his putting or the fact that he was +6600 at BetMGM to win the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which is what he did in a playoff over Patrick Cantlay.

    Objectively, unequivocally and categorically, the answer is yes.

    The only thing hotter than the conditions at TPC Southwind was Glover’s funky flat stick. Without par saves outside 20 feet and 11 feet at the par-4 13th and 17th holes sandwiching a bogey conversion from outside 29 feet at the par-3 14th on his final nine alone, Glover likely fades into the field of 50 for the BMW Championship. Instead, he’s now fourth in the FedExCup on the broad shoulders of consecutive victories. With pre-tournament odds of +8000 to win the Wyndham Championship last week, he won by two.

    Glover’s haul in the first leg of the FedExCup Playoffs is 2,000 FedExCup points and $3.6 million. Points are quadrupled in the series and the prize fund at the FedEx St. Jude was $20 million.

    Cantlay was +1600 to prevail, and he was but the fourth-shortest in the field of 70 in Memphis.

    As has been the trend, Scottie Scheffler was shortest at +650 before he checked up in a six-way T31. Rory McIlroy (T3) and Jon Rahm (T37) shared second-shortest odds at +900.

    Elsewhere, in his first start as The Open champion, Brian Harman (+4500) was among those sharing 31st place. Lee Hodges (+9000) also was making his first appearance since breaking through at the 3M Open. He was yet another at T31.

    NOTE: Payouts and Points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Lucas Glover (+6600)265/ -152000.000$3,600,000.00
    2Patrick Cantlay (+1600)265/ -151200.000$2,160,000.00
    T3Tommy Fleetwood (+2800)266/ -14650.000$1,160,000.00
    T3Rory McIlroy (+900)266/ -14650.000$1,160,000.00
    5Taylor Moore (+10000)268/ -12440.000$800,000.00
    T6Corey Conners (+6600)269/ -11322.857$584,285.72
    T6Cam Davis (+8000)269/ -11322.857$584,285.72
    T6Adam Schenk (+15000)269/ -11322.857$584,285.72
    T6Russell Henley (+4500)269/ -11322.857$584,285.71
    T6Max Homa (+3300)269/ -11322.857$584,285.71
    T6Sungjae Im (+4000)269/ -11322.857$584,285.71
    T6Jordan Spieth (+3300)269/ -11322.857$584,285.71
    T13Collin Morikawa (+2500)270/ -10229.333$386,666.67
    T13Sahith Theegala (+12500)270/ -10229.333$386,666.67
    T13Viktor Hovland (+2000)270/ -10229.333$386,666.66
    T16Adam Hadwin (+15000)271/ -9200.000$310,000.00
    T16Si Woo Kim (+6600)271/ -9200.000$310,000.00
    T16Chris Kirk (+15000)271/ -9200.000$310,000.00
    T16Hideki Matsuyama (+4000)271/ -9200.000$310,000.00
    T20Emiliano Grillo (+8000)272/ -8168.000$233,000.00
    T20Beau Hossler (+15000)272/ -8168.000$233,000.00
    T20Stephan Jaeger (+9000)272/ -8168.000$233,000.00
    T20Justin Rose (+8000)272/ -8168.000$233,000.00
    T24Andrew Putnam (+10000)273/ -7130.000$158,285.72
    T24J.J. Spaun (+12500)273/ -7130.000$158,285.72
    T24Nick Taylor (+20000)273/ -7130.000$158,285.72
    T24Ben Griffin (+25000)273/ -7130.000$158,285.71
    T24Tom Kim (+3300)273/ -7130.000$158,285.71
    T24J.T. Poston (+5000)273/ -7130.000$158,285.71
    T24Xander Schauffele (+1800)273/ -7130.000$158,285.71
    T31Eric Cole (+15000)274/ -692.000$116,000.00
    T31Brian Harman (+4500)274/ -692.000$116,000.00
    T31Lee Hodges (+9000)274/ -692.000$116,000.00
    T31Sam Ryder (+2000)274/ -692.000$116,000.00
    T31Scottie Scheffler (+650)274/ -692.000$116,000.00
    T31Cameron Young (+4000)274/ -692.000$116,000.00
    T37Byeong Hun An (+6600)275/ -566.000$88,000.00
    T37Taylor Montgomery (+30000)275/ -566.000$88,000.00
    T37Jon Rahm (+900)275/ -566.000$88,000.00
    T37Sam Stevens (+20000)275/ -566.000$88,000.00
    T37Adam Svensson (+12500)275/ -566.000$88,000.00
    T37Brandon Wu (+30000)275/ -566.000$88,000.00
    T43Tom Hoge (+15000)276/ -444.000$64,133.34
    T43Keith Mitchell (+10000)276/ -444.000$64,133.34
    T43Keegan Bradley (+8000)276/ -444.000$64,133.33
    T43Tyrrell Hatton (+2500)276/ -444.000$64,133.33
    T43Davis Riley (+25000)276/ -444.000$64,133.33
    T43Brendon Todd (+10000)276/ -444.000$64,133.33
    T49Nick Hardy (+15000)277/ -334.000$50,533.34
    T49Vincent Norrman (+17500)277/ -334.000$50,533.33
    T49Aaron Rai (+10000)277/ -334.000$50,533.33
    T52Hayden Buckley (+25000)278/ -225.600$46,400.00
    T52Sam Burns (+3300)278/ -225.600$46,400.00
    T52Jason Day (+4000)278/ -225.600$46,400.00
    T52Harris English (+9000)278/ -225.600$46,400.00
    T52Kurt Kitayama (+20000)278/ -225.600$46,400.00
    T52Patrick Rodgers (+15000)278/ -225.600$46,400.00
    T58Rickie Fowler (+2800)279/ -120.800$44,400.00
    T58Mackenzie Hughes (+30000)279/ -120.800$44,400.00
    T58Matt NeSmith (+30000)279/ -120.800$44,400.00
    T61Thomas Detry (+10000)280/ E18.800$43,400.00
    T61Matt Kuchar (+17500)280/ E18.800$43,400.00
    63Sepp Straka (+5000)281/ 117.600$42,800.00
    64Tony Finau (+3000)282/ 216.800$42,400.00
    65Alex Smalley (+15000)283/ 316.000$42,000.00
    T66Wyndham Clark (+3300)284/ 413.600$40,800.00
    T66Matt Fitzpatrick (+3300)284/ 413.600$40,800.00
    T66Mark Hubbard (+17500)284/ 413.600$40,800.00
    T66Denny McCarthy (+6600)284/ 413.600$40,800.00
    T66Seamus Power (+12500)284/ 413.600$40,800.00

    The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text at 1-800-522-4700.

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2023 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.