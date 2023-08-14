FedEx St. Jude Championship payouts and points: Lucas Glover earns $3.6 million and 2000 FedExCup points
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
It’s fair to ask which is more surprising – Lucas Glover’s absurd and impressive reversal with his putting or the fact that he was +6600 at BetMGM to win the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which is what he did in a playoff over Patrick Cantlay.
Objectively, unequivocally and categorically, the answer is yes.
The only thing hotter than the conditions at TPC Southwind was Glover’s funky flat stick. Without par saves outside 20 feet and 11 feet at the par-4 13th and 17th holes sandwiching a bogey conversion from outside 29 feet at the par-3 14th on his final nine alone, Glover likely fades into the field of 50 for the BMW Championship. Instead, he’s now fourth in the FedExCup on the broad shoulders of consecutive victories. With pre-tournament odds of +8000 to win the Wyndham Championship last week, he won by two.
Glover’s haul in the first leg of the FedExCup Playoffs is 2,000 FedExCup points and $3.6 million. Points are quadrupled in the series and the prize fund at the FedEx St. Jude was $20 million.
Cantlay was +1600 to prevail, and he was but the fourth-shortest in the field of 70 in Memphis.
As has been the trend, Scottie Scheffler was shortest at +650 before he checked up in a six-way T31. Rory McIlroy (T3) and Jon Rahm (T37) shared second-shortest odds at +900.
Elsewhere, in his first start as The Open champion, Brian Harman (+4500) was among those sharing 31st place. Lee Hodges (+9000) also was making his first appearance since breaking through at the 3M Open. He was yet another at T31.
NOTE: Payouts and Points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Lucas Glover (+6600)
|265/ -15
|2000.000
|$3,600,000.00
|2
|Patrick Cantlay (+1600)
|265/ -15
|1200.000
|$2,160,000.00
|T3
|Tommy Fleetwood (+2800)
|266/ -14
|650.000
|$1,160,000.00
|T3
|Rory McIlroy (+900)
|266/ -14
|650.000
|$1,160,000.00
|5
|Taylor Moore (+10000)
|268/ -12
|440.000
|$800,000.00
|T6
|Corey Conners (+6600)
|269/ -11
|322.857
|$584,285.72
|T6
|Cam Davis (+8000)
|269/ -11
|322.857
|$584,285.72
|T6
|Adam Schenk (+15000)
|269/ -11
|322.857
|$584,285.72
|T6
|Russell Henley (+4500)
|269/ -11
|322.857
|$584,285.71
|T6
|Max Homa (+3300)
|269/ -11
|322.857
|$584,285.71
|T6
|Sungjae Im (+4000)
|269/ -11
|322.857
|$584,285.71
|T6
|Jordan Spieth (+3300)
|269/ -11
|322.857
|$584,285.71
|T13
|Collin Morikawa (+2500)
|270/ -10
|229.333
|$386,666.67
|T13
|Sahith Theegala (+12500)
|270/ -10
|229.333
|$386,666.67
|T13
|Viktor Hovland (+2000)
|270/ -10
|229.333
|$386,666.66
|T16
|Adam Hadwin (+15000)
|271/ -9
|200.000
|$310,000.00
|T16
|Si Woo Kim (+6600)
|271/ -9
|200.000
|$310,000.00
|T16
|Chris Kirk (+15000)
|271/ -9
|200.000
|$310,000.00
|T16
|Hideki Matsuyama (+4000)
|271/ -9
|200.000
|$310,000.00
|T20
|Emiliano Grillo (+8000)
|272/ -8
|168.000
|$233,000.00
|T20
|Beau Hossler (+15000)
|272/ -8
|168.000
|$233,000.00
|T20
|Stephan Jaeger (+9000)
|272/ -8
|168.000
|$233,000.00
|T20
|Justin Rose (+8000)
|272/ -8
|168.000
|$233,000.00
|T24
|Andrew Putnam (+10000)
|273/ -7
|130.000
|$158,285.72
|T24
|J.J. Spaun (+12500)
|273/ -7
|130.000
|$158,285.72
|T24
|Nick Taylor (+20000)
|273/ -7
|130.000
|$158,285.72
|T24
|Ben Griffin (+25000)
|273/ -7
|130.000
|$158,285.71
|T24
|Tom Kim (+3300)
|273/ -7
|130.000
|$158,285.71
|T24
|J.T. Poston (+5000)
|273/ -7
|130.000
|$158,285.71
|T24
|Xander Schauffele (+1800)
|273/ -7
|130.000
|$158,285.71
|T31
|Eric Cole (+15000)
|274/ -6
|92.000
|$116,000.00
|T31
|Brian Harman (+4500)
|274/ -6
|92.000
|$116,000.00
|T31
|Lee Hodges (+9000)
|274/ -6
|92.000
|$116,000.00
|T31
|Sam Ryder (+2000)
|274/ -6
|92.000
|$116,000.00
|T31
|Scottie Scheffler (+650)
|274/ -6
|92.000
|$116,000.00
|T31
|Cameron Young (+4000)
|274/ -6
|92.000
|$116,000.00
|T37
|Byeong Hun An (+6600)
|275/ -5
|66.000
|$88,000.00
|T37
|Taylor Montgomery (+30000)
|275/ -5
|66.000
|$88,000.00
|T37
|Jon Rahm (+900)
|275/ -5
|66.000
|$88,000.00
|T37
|Sam Stevens (+20000)
|275/ -5
|66.000
|$88,000.00
|T37
|Adam Svensson (+12500)
|275/ -5
|66.000
|$88,000.00
|T37
|Brandon Wu (+30000)
|275/ -5
|66.000
|$88,000.00
|T43
|Tom Hoge (+15000)
|276/ -4
|44.000
|$64,133.34
|T43
|Keith Mitchell (+10000)
|276/ -4
|44.000
|$64,133.34
|T43
|Keegan Bradley (+8000)
|276/ -4
|44.000
|$64,133.33
|T43
|Tyrrell Hatton (+2500)
|276/ -4
|44.000
|$64,133.33
|T43
|Davis Riley (+25000)
|276/ -4
|44.000
|$64,133.33
|T43
|Brendon Todd (+10000)
|276/ -4
|44.000
|$64,133.33
|T49
|Nick Hardy (+15000)
|277/ -3
|34.000
|$50,533.34
|T49
|Vincent Norrman (+17500)
|277/ -3
|34.000
|$50,533.33
|T49
|Aaron Rai (+10000)
|277/ -3
|34.000
|$50,533.33
|T52
|Hayden Buckley (+25000)
|278/ -2
|25.600
|$46,400.00
|T52
|Sam Burns (+3300)
|278/ -2
|25.600
|$46,400.00
|T52
|Jason Day (+4000)
|278/ -2
|25.600
|$46,400.00
|T52
|Harris English (+9000)
|278/ -2
|25.600
|$46,400.00
|T52
|Kurt Kitayama (+20000)
|278/ -2
|25.600
|$46,400.00
|T52
|Patrick Rodgers (+15000)
|278/ -2
|25.600
|$46,400.00
|T58
|Rickie Fowler (+2800)
|279/ -1
|20.800
|$44,400.00
|T58
|Mackenzie Hughes (+30000)
|279/ -1
|20.800
|$44,400.00
|T58
|Matt NeSmith (+30000)
|279/ -1
|20.800
|$44,400.00
|T61
|Thomas Detry (+10000)
|280/ E
|18.800
|$43,400.00
|T61
|Matt Kuchar (+17500)
|280/ E
|18.800
|$43,400.00
|63
|Sepp Straka (+5000)
|281/ 1
|17.600
|$42,800.00
|64
|Tony Finau (+3000)
|282/ 2
|16.800
|$42,400.00
|65
|Alex Smalley (+15000)
|283/ 3
|16.000
|$42,000.00
|T66
|Wyndham Clark (+3300)
|284/ 4
|13.600
|$40,800.00
|T66
|Matt Fitzpatrick (+3300)
|284/ 4
|13.600
|$40,800.00
|T66
|Mark Hubbard (+17500)
|284/ 4
|13.600
|$40,800.00
|T66
|Denny McCarthy (+6600)
|284/ 4
|13.600
|$40,800.00
|T66
|Seamus Power (+12500)
|284/ 4
|13.600
|$40,800.00
