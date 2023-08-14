FedEx St. Jude Championship payouts and points: Lucas Glover earns $3.6 million and 2000 FedExCup points

The only thing hotter than the conditions at TPC Southwind was Glover’s funky flat stick. Without par saves outside 20 feet and 11 feet at the par-4 13th and 17th holes sandwiching a bogey conversion from outside 29 feet at the par-3 14th on his final nine alone, Glover likely fades into the field of 50 for the BMW Championship. Instead, he’s now fourth in the FedExCup on the broad shoulders of consecutive victories. With pre-tournament odds of +8000 to win the Wyndham Championship last week , he won by two.