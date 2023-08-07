Wyndham Championship payouts and points: Lucas Glover earns $1.36 million and 500 FedExCup points
2 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
It’s as easy as 1-2-3. Yeah, right.
For the record, it happened to be a 123-minute interruption of bad weather that delayed the inevitable conclusion of the Wyndham Championship, but it was anything but inevitable for Lucas Glover to pose with a trophy again. With consistently strong putting that he could trust, the generational ball-striker emerged from the suspension of play on Sunday at Sedgefield Country Club with a two-stroke title, his fifth on the PGA TOUR.
Glover posted 20-under 260. He earned 500 FedExCup points and $1.368 million. He also rose 63 spots to 49th in the FedExCup to qualify for the Playoffs.
It had been “only” two years since Glover last prevailed on TOUR, but forever as it is, time still is relative. He retained solid form for a while post-victory at the John Deere Classic in 2021, but it started to escape his clutch in earnest in the second half of the 2021-22 season. And despite an exceptionally well-timed T3 to open the 2022 Playoffs, he didn’t reignite for good until just over a month ago.
But even that wasn’t enough to shorten his value to win at BetMGM. Oops!
After going T4-T6-5th from the Rocket Mortgage Classic to the John Deere to the Barbasol Championship, Glover missed the cut on the number at the 3M Open with what was a regression with the putter, and that’s fatal in any shootout. So, it’s somewhat sensible that he was a beefy +8000 to win at Sedgefield. Perhaps the phenomenal uptick with the flatstick was a flash in the pan for the 43-year-old? Obviously, now, definitely not.
Glover led the field in fairways hit, greens in regulation, proximity to the hole, Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green and SG: Tee-to-Green – yawn … what else is new? – but he also placed 15th in SG: Putting and fifth in conversion percentage inside 10 feet. Assuming he bottles what he’s learned with the new putter and putting style, it will be a long time before he’s +8000 to win again, relatively or not.
Russell Henley was one of four who shared the shortest pre-tournament odds to win at +2000, and he performed on cue with outright leads after the first and second rounds before settling for a share of second place with Byeong Hun An (+4500). Of the other three at +2000, Sungjae Im finished T14, Si Woo Kim placed T33 and Hideki Matsuyama missed the cut.
Defending champion Tom Kim didn’t compete due to a recent injury to his right ankle.
NOTE: Payouts and Points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Lucas Glover (+8000)
|260/ -20
|500.000
|$1,368,000.00
|T2
|Byeong Hun An (+4500)
|262/ -18
|245.000
|$676,400.00
|T2
|Russell Henley (+2000)
|262/ -18
|245.000
|$676,400.00
|4
|Billy Horschel (+6000)
|264/ -16
|135.000
|$372,400.00
|T5
|Michael Kim (+20000)
|267/ -13
|105.000
|$293,550.00
|T5
|Webb Simpson (+8000)
|267/ -13
|105.000
|$293,550.00
|T7
|Cam Davis (+4000)
|268/ -12
|80.000
|$223,060.00
|T7
|J.T. Poston (+2800)
|268/ -12
|80.000
|$223,060.00
|T7
|Adam Scott (+3300)
|268/ -12
|80.000
|$223,060.00
|T7
|Adam Svensson (+6600)
|268/ -12
|80.000
|$223,060.00
|T7
|Brendon Todd (+5000)
|268/ -12
|80.000
|$223,060.00
|T12
|Charley Hoffman (+25000)
|269/ -11
|62.500
|$169,100.00
|T12
|Justin Thomas (+3300)
|269/ -11
|62.500
|$169,100.00
|T14
|Ludvig Aberg (+4000)
|270/ -10
|51.000
|$123,500.00
|T14
|Sam Burns (+2500)
|270/ -10
|51.000
|$123,500.00
|T14
|Eric Cole (+6600)
|270/ -10
|51.000
|$123,500.00
|T14
|Nicolai Hojgaard (+6600)
|270/ -10
|n/a (non-member)
|$123,500.00
|T14
|Sungjae Im (+2000)
|270/ -10
|51.000
|$123,500.00
|T14
|Stephan Jaeger (+4000)
|270/ -10
|51.000
|$123,500.00
|T14
|Robert Streb (+50000)
|270/ -10
|51.000
|$123,500.00
|21
|Thomas Detry (+6000)
|271/ -9
|43.000
|$93,100.00
|T22
|Ryan Brehm (+50000)
|272/ -8
|37.300
|$73,340.00
|T22
|Luke Donald (+40000)
|272/ -8
|37.300
|$73,340.00
|T22
|Taylor Moore (+5000)
|272/ -8
|37.300
|$73,340.00
|T22
|Matti Schmid (+30000)
|272/ -8
|37.300
|$73,340.00
|T22
|Davis Thompson (+15000)
|272/ -8
|37.300
|$73,340.00
|T27
|Nick Hardy (+8000)
|273/ -7
|28.750
|$53,200.00
|T27
|Nicholas Lindheim (+6600)
|273/ -7
|28.750
|$53,200.00
|T27
|Andrew Putnam (+8000)
|273/ -7
|28.750
|$53,200.00
|T27
|Chez Reavie (+12500)
|273/ -7
|28.750
|$53,200.00
|T27
|Austin Smotherman (+40000)
|273/ -7
|28.750
|$53,200.00
|T27
|Gary Woodland (+5500)
|273/ -7
|28.750
|$53,200.00
|T33
|Harris English (+6000)
|274/ -6
|21.100
|$41,420.00
|T33
|Chesson Hadley (+10000)
|274/ -6
|21.100
|$41,420.00
|T33
|Si Woo Kim (+2000)
|274/ -6
|21.100
|$41,420.00
|T33
|Kelly Kraft (+50000)
|274/ -6
|21.100
|$41,420.00
|T33
|Andrew Novak (+17500)
|274/ -6
|21.100
|$41,420.00
|T38
|Sam Bennett (+15000)
|275/ -5
|n/a (non-member)
|$31,540.00
|T38
|Tyler Duncan (+15000)
|275/ -5
|15.000
|$31,540.00
|T38
|Matt Kuchar (+8000)
|275/ -5
|15.000
|$31,540.00
|T38
|Alex Noren (+6600)
|275/ -5
|15.000
|$31,540.00
|T38
|Sam Ryder (+10000)
|275/ -5
|15.000
|$31,540.00
|T38
|Greyson Sigg (+15000)
|275/ -5
|15.000
|$31,540.00
|T38
|J.J. Spaun (+5000)
|275/ -5
|15.000
|$31,540.00
|T45
|Peter Kuest (+!5000)
|276/ -4
|n/a (non-member)
|$22,116.00
|T45
|David Lipsky (+12500)
|276/ -4
|9.750
|$22,116.00
|T45
|Scott Piercy (+40000)
|276/ -4
|9.750
|$22,116.00
|T45
|Brandt Snedeker (+22500)
|276/ -4
|9.750
|$22,116.00
|T45
|Matt Wallace (+17500)
|276/ -4
|9.750
|$22,116.00
|T45
|Kyle Westmoreland (+50000)
|276/ -4
|9.750
|$22,116.00
|T51
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+10000)
|277/ -3
|6.629
|$18,164.00
|T51
|Zecheng Dou (+30000)
|277/ -3
|6.629
|$18,164.00
|T51
|Doug Ghim (+6600)
|277/ -3
|6.629
|$18,164.00
|T51
|Nate Lashley (+12500)
|277/ -3
|6.629
|$18,164.00
|T51
|Shane Lowry (+3300)
|277/ -3
|6.629
|$18,164.00
|T51
|Max McGreevy (+35000)
|277/ -3
|6.629
|$18,164.00
|T51
|Dylan Wu (+10000)
|277/ -3
|6.629
|$18,164.00
|T58
|Martin Laird (+12500)
|278/ -2
|5.100
|$17,176.00
|T58
|Troy Merritt (+22500)
|278/ -2
|5.100
|$17,176.00
|T58
|Vincent Norrman (+6600)
|278/ -2
|5.100
|$17,176.00
|T58
|Brandon Wu (+8000)
|278/ -2
|5.100
|$17,176.00
|T62
|Matt NeSmith (+10000)
|279/ -1
|4.500
|$16,720.00
|T62
|Scott Stallings (+22500)
|279/ -1
|4.500
|$16,720.00
|T64
|Joel Dahmen (+20000)
|280/ E
|4.000
|$16,340.00
|T64
|C.T. Pan (+17500)
|280/ E
|4.000
|$16,340.00
|T64
|Adam Schenk (+8000)
|280/ E
|4.000
|$16,340.00
|T67
|Michael Gligic (+50000)
|281/ 1
|3.400
|$15,884.00
|T67
|Trey Mullinax (+25000)
|281/ 1
|3.400
|$15,884.00
|T67
|Carson Young (+20000)
|281/ 1
|3.400
|$15,884.00
|70
|Wesley Bryan (+50000)
|283/ 3
|3.000
|$15,580.00
|T71
|Jim Herman (+40000)
|285/ 5
|2.850
|$15,352.00
|T71
|Richy Werenski (+40000)
|285/ 5
|2.850
|$15,352.00
|73
|Carl Yuan (+30000)
|286/ 6
|2.700
|$15,124.00
