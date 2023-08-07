Wyndham Championship payouts and points: Lucas Glover earns $1.36 million and 500 FedExCup points

After going T4-T6-5th from the Rocket Mortgage Classic to the John Deere to the Barbasol Championship, Glover missed the cut on the number at the 3M Open with what was a regression with the putter, and that’s fatal in any shootout. So, it’s somewhat sensible that he was a beefy +8000 to win at Sedgefield. Perhaps the phenomenal uptick with the flatstick was a flash in the pan for the 43-year-old? Obviously, now, definitely not.