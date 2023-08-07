PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
23H AGO

Wyndham Championship payouts and points: Lucas Glover earns $1.36 million and 500 FedExCup points

2 Min Read

Golfbet News

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    It’s as easy as 1-2-3. Yeah, right.

    For the record, it happened to be a 123-minute interruption of bad weather that delayed the inevitable conclusion of the Wyndham Championship, but it was anything but inevitable for Lucas Glover to pose with a trophy again. With consistently strong putting that he could trust, the generational ball-striker emerged from the suspension of play on Sunday at Sedgefield Country Club with a two-stroke title, his fifth on the PGA TOUR.

    Glover posted 20-under 260. He earned 500 FedExCup points and $1.368 million. He also rose 63 spots to 49th in the FedExCup to qualify for the Playoffs.

    It had been “only” two years since Glover last prevailed on TOUR, but forever as it is, time still is relative. He retained solid form for a while post-victory at the John Deere Classic in 2021, but it started to escape his clutch in earnest in the second half of the 2021-22 season. And despite an exceptionally well-timed T3 to open the 2022 Playoffs, he didn’t reignite for good until just over a month ago.

    But even that wasn’t enough to shorten his value to win at BetMGM. Oops!

    After going T4-T6-5th from the Rocket Mortgage Classic to the John Deere to the Barbasol Championship, Glover missed the cut on the number at the 3M Open with what was a regression with the putter, and that’s fatal in any shootout. So, it’s somewhat sensible that he was a beefy +8000 to win at Sedgefield. Perhaps the phenomenal uptick with the flatstick was a flash in the pan for the 43-year-old? Obviously, now, definitely not.

    Glover led the field in fairways hit, greens in regulation, proximity to the hole, Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green and SG: Tee-to-Green – yawn … what else is new? – but he also placed 15th in SG: Putting and fifth in conversion percentage inside 10 feet. Assuming he bottles what he’s learned with the new putter and putting style, it will be a long time before he’s +8000 to win again, relatively or not.

    Russell Henley was one of four who shared the shortest pre-tournament odds to win at +2000, and he performed on cue with outright leads after the first and second rounds before settling for a share of second place with Byeong Hun An (+4500). Of the other three at +2000, Sungjae Im finished T14, Si Woo Kim placed T33 and Hideki Matsuyama missed the cut.

    Defending champion Tom Kim didn’t compete due to a recent injury to his right ankle.

    NOTE: Payouts and Points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Lucas Glover (+8000)260/ -20500.000$1,368,000.00
    T2Byeong Hun An (+4500)262/ -18245.000$676,400.00
    T2Russell Henley (+2000)262/ -18245.000$676,400.00
    4Billy Horschel (+6000)264/ -16135.000$372,400.00
    T5Michael Kim (+20000)267/ -13105.000$293,550.00
    T5Webb Simpson (+8000)267/ -13105.000$293,550.00
    T7Cam Davis (+4000)268/ -1280.000$223,060.00
    T7J.T. Poston (+2800)268/ -1280.000$223,060.00
    T7Adam Scott (+3300)268/ -1280.000$223,060.00
    T7Adam Svensson (+6600)268/ -1280.000$223,060.00
    T7Brendon Todd (+5000)268/ -1280.000$223,060.00
    T12Charley Hoffman (+25000)269/ -1162.500$169,100.00
    T12Justin Thomas (+3300)269/ -1162.500$169,100.00
    T14Ludvig Aberg (+4000)270/ -1051.000$123,500.00
    T14Sam Burns (+2500)270/ -1051.000$123,500.00
    T14Eric Cole (+6600)270/ -1051.000$123,500.00
    T14Nicolai Hojgaard (+6600)270/ -10n/a (non-member)$123,500.00
    T14Sungjae Im (+2000)270/ -1051.000$123,500.00
    T14Stephan Jaeger (+4000)270/ -1051.000$123,500.00
    T14Robert Streb (+50000)270/ -1051.000$123,500.00
    21Thomas Detry (+6000)271/ -943.000$93,100.00
    T22Ryan Brehm (+50000)272/ -837.300$73,340.00
    T22Luke Donald (+40000)272/ -837.300$73,340.00
    T22Taylor Moore (+5000)272/ -837.300$73,340.00
    T22Matti Schmid (+30000)272/ -837.300$73,340.00
    T22Davis Thompson (+15000)272/ -837.300$73,340.00
    T27Nick Hardy (+8000)273/ -728.750$53,200.00
    T27Nicholas Lindheim (+6600)273/ -728.750$53,200.00
    T27Andrew Putnam (+8000)273/ -728.750$53,200.00
    T27Chez Reavie (+12500)273/ -728.750$53,200.00
    T27Austin Smotherman (+40000)273/ -728.750$53,200.00
    T27Gary Woodland (+5500)273/ -728.750$53,200.00
    T33Harris English (+6000)274/ -621.100$41,420.00
    T33Chesson Hadley (+10000)274/ -621.100$41,420.00
    T33Si Woo Kim (+2000)274/ -621.100$41,420.00
    T33Kelly Kraft (+50000)274/ -621.100$41,420.00
    T33Andrew Novak (+17500)274/ -621.100$41,420.00
    T38Sam Bennett (+15000)275/ -5n/a (non-member)$31,540.00
    T38Tyler Duncan (+15000)275/ -515.000$31,540.00
    T38Matt Kuchar (+8000)275/ -515.000$31,540.00
    T38Alex Noren (+6600)275/ -515.000$31,540.00
    T38Sam Ryder (+10000)275/ -515.000$31,540.00
    T38Greyson Sigg (+15000)275/ -515.000$31,540.00
    T38J.J. Spaun (+5000)275/ -515.000$31,540.00
    T45Peter Kuest (+!5000)276/ -4n/a (non-member)$22,116.00
    T45David Lipsky (+12500)276/ -49.750$22,116.00
    T45Scott Piercy (+40000)276/ -49.750$22,116.00
    T45Brandt Snedeker (+22500)276/ -49.750$22,116.00
    T45Matt Wallace (+17500)276/ -49.750$22,116.00
    T45Kyle Westmoreland (+50000)276/ -49.750$22,116.00
    T51Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+10000)277/ -36.629$18,164.00
    T51Zecheng Dou (+30000)277/ -36.629$18,164.00
    T51Doug Ghim (+6600)277/ -36.629$18,164.00
    T51Nate Lashley (+12500)277/ -36.629$18,164.00
    T51Shane Lowry (+3300)277/ -36.629$18,164.00
    T51Max McGreevy (+35000)277/ -36.629$18,164.00
    T51Dylan Wu (+10000)277/ -36.629$18,164.00
    T58Martin Laird (+12500)278/ -25.100$17,176.00
    T58Troy Merritt (+22500)278/ -25.100$17,176.00
    T58Vincent Norrman (+6600)278/ -25.100$17,176.00
    T58Brandon Wu (+8000)278/ -25.100$17,176.00
    T62Matt NeSmith (+10000)279/ -14.500$16,720.00
    T62Scott Stallings (+22500)279/ -14.500$16,720.00
    T64Joel Dahmen (+20000)280/ E4.000$16,340.00
    T64C.T. Pan (+17500)280/ E4.000$16,340.00
    T64Adam Schenk (+8000)280/ E4.000$16,340.00
    T67Michael Gligic (+50000)281/ 13.400$15,884.00
    T67Trey Mullinax (+25000)281/ 13.400$15,884.00
    T67Carson Young (+20000)281/ 13.400$15,884.00
    70Wesley Bryan (+50000)283/ 33.000$15,580.00
    T71Jim Herman (+40000)285/ 52.850$15,352.00
    T71Richy Werenski (+40000)285/ 52.850$15,352.00
    73Carl Yuan (+30000)286/ 62.700$15,124.00

    PGA TOUR
