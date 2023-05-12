C’mon Aussie: Jason Day and Adam Scott looking good in Texas

It has been a long time since this 12-time PGA TOUR winner has tasted victory (2018) but the 2010 AT&T Byron Nelson champion is in the midst of a career renaissance. Day managed to go seven deep despite making seven straight pars to open his round. The field played those seven holes collectively 105-under. He ranked 16th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee – an important metric for his success – but most importantly was fifth in SG: Approach and 18th in SG: Putting, the two key metrics at this course. Day was let down by losing -0.954 strokes around the green (ranked 127th) but he’s 26th in the metric on TOUR this season.