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R2
Suspended

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-13
Thru
16

-13

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-13
Thru
16

2

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-12
Thru
F*

-12

2

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-12
Thru
F*

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-11
Thru
F*

-11

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-11
Thru
F*

T3

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11
Thru
F

-11

T3

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11
Thru
F

T5

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-10
Thru
F*

-10

T5

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-10
Thru
F*

T5

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-10
Thru
F

-10

T5

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-10
Thru
F

T5

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-10
Thru
F*

-10

T5

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-10
Thru
F*

T5

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-10
Thru
16*

-10

T5

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-10
Thru
16*

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-9
Thru
F*

-9

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-9
Thru
F*

T9

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-9
Thru
F*

-9

T9

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-9
Thru
F*

T9

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-9
Thru
F

-9

T9

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-9
Thru
F

T9

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
DEN
R. Neergaard-Petersen
Tot
-9
Thru
F

-9

T9

DEN
R. Neergaard-Petersen
Tot
-9
Thru
F

T9

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-9
Thru
F*

-9

T9

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-9
Thru
F*

T9

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-9
Thru
F

-9

T9

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-9
Thru
F

T9

Jeffrey Kang
USA
J. Kang
Tot
-9
Thru
15

-9

T9

USA
J. Kang
Tot
-9
Thru
15
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10H AGO

Trace Crowe takes one-shot lead into Moving Day as darkness suspends Austin Championship again

2 Min Read

Daily Wrap Up

Highlights | Round 2 | Austin Championship | 2026

Highlights | Round 2 | Austin Championship | 2026

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Written by Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Trace Crowe, the 18-hole leader of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, was at 13 under when play was suspended for the second straight day by darkness. Crowe, who played in the afternoon, faced a 55-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole when play was to resume Saturday morning.

Kevin Yu at least managed to finish the second round Friday at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa with another 6-under 66. Whether he keeps the lead is not nearly as important as how he finishes the PGA Tour’s penultimate FedExCup Fall tournament.

Yu, who came into the week at No. 99 in the FedExCup Fall standings, finished with two good par putts and was at 12-under 132.

“If you think about it, it’s definitely a lot of pressure,” Yu said about the standings. “But on the golf course pressure’s not going to do anything good to you. I’m trying to just be myself on the course, try to hit good golf shots.

“If I just keep hitting good golf shots, the good golf is going to take care of itself.”


Kevin Yu sinks 11-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at Austin

Kevin Yu sinks 11-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at Austin


The PGA Tour season ends next week on the Georgia coast, and the top 100 are assured full status for 2027, a key year before the Tour shifts its competitive model.

Brian Harman, whose 2023 The Open title came with a five-year exemption, had a 66 and was at 11-under 133 along with Kristoffer Ventura (67), who also has status locked up for next year.

Crowe went 32 holes before finally making a bogey, going from the rough to well over the green on the 15th hole and missing a par putt from outside 20 feet. He finishes with a par 5 on Saturday, and the Tour is hopeful Saturday will finish on time with a smaller field after the cut.

The 36-hole cut was likely to come at 4-under 140. That would spell trouble for Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who was on the bubble coming into the week, along with Davis Thompson.

Chris Kirk started at No. 102 and was certain to miss the cut, posting two rounds of 73.

Blades Brown, the 19-year-old who won in Mexico last week, hit a drive into the trees to start the back nine and made double bogey. He followed that with a bogey but closed with three birdies over his last five holes for a 70 that put him in the group at 9-under 135.


Blades Brown hits tee shot to 13 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at Austin

Blades Brown hits tee shot to 13 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at Austin


Another teenager, Miles Russell, was still on the course. The high school senior from Florida made five straight birdies and was 4 under for his round and at 9-under par for the tournament with three holes remaining in his round.

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Kensei Hirata betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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R2
Suspended

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-13
Thru
16

-13

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-13
Thru
16

2

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-12
Thru
F*

-12

2

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-12
Thru
F*

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-11
Thru
F*

-11

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-11
Thru
F*

T3

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11
Thru
F

-11

T3

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11
Thru
F

T5

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-10
Thru
F*

-10

T5

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-10
Thru
F*
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