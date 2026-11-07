Ben James builds four-stroke lead heading into Sunday at World Wide Technology Championship
2 Min Read
Highlights | Round 3 | World Wide Technology | 2026
Players in Article
Players in This Article
LOS CABOS, Mexico (AP) – Rookie Ben James made the most of another 36-hole lead with birdies on his opening three holes Saturday that propelled him to a 6-under 66 and a four-shot lead in the World Wide Technology Championship as he closes in on his first PGA Tour title.
James, the No. 1 player in the 2026 PGA Tour University Ranking, started with a one-shot lead and quickly left everyone behind at the Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal at Diamante.
He finished with a superb pitch to 2 feet for birdie on the par-5 18th to reach 21-under 195, four shots ahead of world No. 23 Ryan Gerard (65).
James, who turned pro out of Virginia in June, had the 36-hole lead in his first start as a pro at the RBC Canadian Open. But he stumbled badly to a 78 and finished out of the top 50.
Not this time. He dropped only one shot on the front nine. His closing stretch included a shot that caught the ridge perfectly on the 15th and rolled down to 2 feet.
“I hit a little cut 5 (-iron) in there, which was a little risky, but we knew with wind off the right and a draw it had a better chance of rolling left, and it’s not so good over there,” James said. “Just hit a really well-executed shot that just got maybe a good break, but I thought it was just a great shot.”
Ben James' fantastic approach is the Shot of the Day
James already has a full card for next year via his top finish in the PGA Tour University Ranking. A victory would put him on the upper Championship Series when the Tour's new model starts in 2028, and it should be enough to move him into the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking.
Gerard played bogey-free for his 65, missing a 6-foot birdie putt on the final hole. He is the highest-ranked player in the field and decided to play this week on the Baja Peninsula instead of going to Abu Dhabi at No. 70 in the Race to Dubai.
He switched putters mid-tournament – he carries two putters with him – going from a mallet style to a blade, mostly because of previous success on Paspalum grass.
“Just rolled it pretty nicely all day,” Gerard said. “Feel good about the pace. I just need a couple of them to go in tomorrow and to keep hitting the center of the face and we’ll be fine.”
Ryan Gerard holes 29-foot approach for birdie on No. 17 at World Wide Technology
Chris Kirk (65) and Denny McCarthy (67) were five shots behind in a tie for third, while Alvaro Ortiz of Mexico (66) was in the group six shots behind at 15 under. Ortiz earned a PGA Tour card for 2027 by finishing among the top 20 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List.