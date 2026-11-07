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R3
Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-21
Thru
F

-21

1

USA
B. James
Tot
-21
Thru
F

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-17
Thru
F

-17

2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-17
Thru
F

T3

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-16
Thru
F

-16

T3

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-16
Thru
F

T3

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-16
Thru
F

-16

T3

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-16
Thru
F

T5

Paul Peterson
USA
P. Peterson
Tot
-15
Thru
F

-15

T5

USA
P. Peterson
Tot
-15
Thru
F

T5

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-15
Thru
F

-15

T5

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-15
Thru
F

T5

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
Thru
F

-15

T5

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
Thru
F

T5

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-15
Thru
F

-15

T5

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-15
Thru
F

T9

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-14
Thru
F

-14

T9

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-14
Thru
F

T9

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-14
Thru
F

-14

T9

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-14
Thru
F

T9

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-14
Thru
F*

-14

T9

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-14
Thru
F*

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-14
Thru
F

-14

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-14
Thru
F

T13

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-13
Thru
F

-13

T13

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-13
Thru
F

T13

Harry Hall
ENG
H. Hall
Tot
-13
Thru
F

-13

T13

ENG
H. Hall
Tot
-13
Thru
F

T13

Adrien Dumont de Chassart
BEL
A. Dumont de Chassart
Tot
-13
Thru
F*

-13

T13

BEL
A. Dumont de Chassart
Tot
-13
Thru
F*
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6H AGO

Ben James builds four-stroke lead heading into Sunday at World Wide Technology Championship

2 Min Read

Daily Wrap Up

Highlights | Round 3 | World Wide Technology | 2026

Highlights | Round 3 | World Wide Technology | 2026

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Written by Associated Press

LOS CABOS, Mexico (AP) – Rookie Ben James made the most of another 36-hole lead with birdies on his opening three holes Saturday that propelled him to a 6-under 66 and a four-shot lead in the World Wide Technology Championship as he closes in on his first PGA Tour title.

James, the No. 1 player in the 2026 PGA Tour University Ranking, started with a one-shot lead and quickly left everyone behind at the Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal at Diamante.

He finished with a superb pitch to 2 feet for birdie on the par-5 18th to reach 21-under 195, four shots ahead of world No. 23 Ryan Gerard (65).

James, who turned pro out of Virginia in June, had the 36-hole lead in his first start as a pro at the RBC Canadian Open. But he stumbled badly to a 78 and finished out of the top 50.

Not this time. He dropped only one shot on the front nine. His closing stretch included a shot that caught the ridge perfectly on the 15th and rolled down to 2 feet.

“I hit a little cut 5 (-iron) in there, which was a little risky, but we knew with wind off the right and a draw it had a better chance of rolling left, and it’s not so good over there,” James said. “Just hit a really well-executed shot that just got maybe a good break, but I thought it was just a great shot.”


Ben James' fantastic approach is the Shot of the Day

Ben James' fantastic approach is the Shot of the Day


James already has a full card for next year via his top finish in the PGA Tour University Ranking. A victory would put him on the upper Championship Series when the Tour's new model starts in 2028, and it should be enough to move him into the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Gerard played bogey-free for his 65, missing a 6-foot birdie putt on the final hole. He is the highest-ranked player in the field and decided to play this week on the Baja Peninsula instead of going to Abu Dhabi at No. 70 in the Race to Dubai.

He switched putters mid-tournament – he carries two putters with him – going from a mallet style to a blade, mostly because of previous success on Paspalum grass.

“Just rolled it pretty nicely all day,” Gerard said. “Feel good about the pace. I just need a couple of them to go in tomorrow and to keep hitting the center of the face and we’ll be fine.”


Ryan Gerard holes 29-foot approach for birdie on No. 17 at World Wide Technology

Ryan Gerard holes 29-foot approach for birdie on No. 17 at World Wide Technology


Chris Kirk (65) and Denny McCarthy (67) were five shots behind in a tie for third, while Alvaro Ortiz of Mexico (66) was in the group six shots behind at 15 under. Ortiz earned a PGA Tour card for 2027 by finishing among the top 20 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List.

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Latest
R3
Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-21
Thru
F

-21

1

USA
B. James
Tot
-21
Thru
F

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-17
Thru
F

-17

2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-17
Thru
F

T3

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-16
Thru
F

-16

T3

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-16
Thru
F

T3

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-16
Thru
F

-16

T3

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-16
Thru
F

T5

Paul Peterson
USA
P. Peterson
Tot
-15
Thru
F

-15

T5

USA
P. Peterson
Tot
-15
Thru
F
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