Adam Scott eyes first PGA Tour win in six years, trails by one entering Baycurrent Classic final round
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Adam Scott makes birdie on No. 13 at Baycurrent
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YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Adam Scott and Justin Thomas moved into contention at the PGA Tour's Baycurrent Classic in Japan on Saturday, one stroke off the lead after three rounds at the Yokohama Country Club.
Scott, looking for his first PGA Tour win in six years, shot a 6-under 65 that included two eagles, while Thomas shot a 67. They are tied for fourth.
First-round leader Jacob Bridgeman (69) shares the third-round lead with Michael Brennan (65) and Tour rookie Zach Bauchou (67) at 13-under 200. Eight players are within one stroke of first.
“You got to be pleased with that and something like that tomorrow might be enough,” Scott said of his 65. “It’s not a bad spot to be a few back. Hopefully we’ll be in for a great day.”
Adam Scott's 97-yard approach sets up eagle on No. 9 at Baycurrent
The PGA Tour’s lone stop in Asia this year features its strongest field of the FedExCup Fall, with 13 of the 24 players who competed in the Presidents Cup two weeks ago at Medinah in the Chicago suburbs.