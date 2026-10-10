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R3
Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

T1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-13
Thru
F

-13

T1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-13
Thru
F

T1

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-13
Thru
F

-13

T1

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-13
Thru
F

T1

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-13
Thru
F

-13

T1

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-13
Thru
F

T4

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-12
Thru
F

-12

T4

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-12
Thru
F

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-12
Thru
F

-12

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-12
Thru
F

T4

Justin Thomas
USA
J. Thomas
Tot
-12
Thru
F

-12

T4

USA
J. Thomas
Tot
-12
Thru
F

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-12
Thru
F

-12

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-12
Thru
F

T4

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-12
Thru
F

-12

T4

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-12
Thru
F

T9

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-10
Thru
F

-10

T9

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-10
Thru
F

T9

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-10
Thru
F

-10

T9

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-10
Thru
F

T9

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-10
Thru
F

-10

T9

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-10
Thru
F

T12

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
Thru
F

-9

T12

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
Thru
F

T12

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-9
Thru
F

-9

T12

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-9
Thru
F

T12

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-9
Thru
F

-9

T12

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-9
Thru
F

T12

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-9
Thru
F

-9

T12

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-9
Thru
F
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1H AGO

Adam Scott eyes first PGA Tour win in six years, trails by one entering Baycurrent Classic final round

1 Min Read

Daily Wrap Up

Adam Scott makes birdie on No. 13 at Baycurrent

Adam Scott makes birdie on No. 13 at Baycurrent

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Written by Associated Press

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Adam Scott and Justin Thomas moved into contention at the PGA Tour's Baycurrent Classic in Japan on Saturday, one stroke off the lead after three rounds at the Yokohama Country Club.

Scott, looking for his first PGA Tour win in six years, shot a 6-under 65 that included two eagles, while Thomas shot a 67. They are tied for fourth.

First-round leader Jacob Bridgeman (69) shares the third-round lead with Michael Brennan (65) and Tour rookie Zach Bauchou (67) at 13-under 200. Eight players are within one stroke of first.

“You got to be pleased with that and something like that tomorrow might be enough,” Scott said of his 65. “It’s not a bad spot to be a few back. Hopefully we’ll be in for a great day.”


Adam Scott's 97-yard approach sets up eagle on No. 9 at Baycurrent

Adam Scott's 97-yard approach sets up eagle on No. 9 at Baycurrent


The PGA Tour’s lone stop in Asia this year features its strongest field of the FedExCup Fall, with 13 of the 24 players who competed in the Presidents Cup two weeks ago at Medinah in the Chicago suburbs.

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R3
Official

Baycurrent Classic

T1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-13
Thru
F

-13

T1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-13
Thru
F

T1

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-13
Thru
F

-13

T1

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-13
Thru
F

T1

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-13
Thru
F

-13

T1

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-13
Thru
F

T4

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-12
Thru
F

-12

T4

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-12
Thru
F

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-12
Thru
F

-12

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-12
Thru
F
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