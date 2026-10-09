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R2
Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

T1

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-11
Thru
F

-11

T1

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-11
Thru
F

T1

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
Thru
F

-11

T1

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
Thru
F

T3

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-9
Thru
F*

-9

T3

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-9
Thru
F*

T3

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-9
Thru
F*

-9

T3

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-9
Thru
F*

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-9
Thru
F

-9

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-9
Thru
F

T3

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-9
Thru
F

-9

T3

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-9
Thru
F

T7

Justin Thomas
USA
J. Thomas
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

-8

T7

USA
J. Thomas
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

T7

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

-8

T7

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

T7

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-8
Thru
F

-8

T7

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-8
Thru
F

T10

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-7
Thru
F

-7

T10

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-7
Thru
F

T10

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-7
Thru
F

-7

T10

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-7
Thru
F

T10

Ricky Castillo
USA
R. Castillo
Tot
-7
Thru
F

-7

T10

USA
R. Castillo
Tot
-7
Thru
F

T13

Christiaan Bezuidenhout
RSA
C. Bezuidenhout
Tot
-6
Thru
F

-6

T13

RSA
C. Bezuidenhout
Tot
-6
Thru
F

T13

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-6
Thru
F*

-6

T13

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-6
Thru
F*

T13

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-6
Thru
F

-6

T13

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-6
Thru
F
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8H AGO

Keith Mitchell fires 65 to join Jacob Bridgeman atop leaderboard in Japan

1 Min Read

Daily Wrap Up

Highlights | Round 2 | Baycurrent Classic

Highlights | Round 2 | Baycurrent Classic

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Written by Associated Press

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Keith Mitchell shot a 6-under 65 on Friday to share the top of the leaderboard at 11 under at the Baycurrent Classic with first-round leader Jacob Bridgeman.

Bridgeman finished with a 68 on a sunny day to go with his opening 63 at Yokohama Country Club.

The two leaders were two shots clear of a group of four, including Ben Kohles who had a 9-under 62, the low round of the day. Also two shots back of the lead were Mac Meissner (68), Max Homa (68) and Zach Bauchou (64).

The PGA Tour’s lone stop in Asia features its strongest field of the FedExCup Fall, with 13 of the 24 players who competed in the Presidents Cup two weeks ago at Medinah in the Chicago suburbs.

Mitchell said the enthusiastic gallery helped him, and he said he spends time researching the Japanese food scene before he makes the trip.

“I love it over here. It’s always on my schedule,” he said. “I love Japan. I think just the energy here just helps me play a little bit better for some reason.”


Keith Mitchell's 119-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at Baycurrent

Keith Mitchell's 119-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at Baycurrent


Bridgeman had what might be described as a grinding round. But he got it done.

“I didn’t quite have the same game I had yesterday today so it was a little bit more difficult to make as many birdies, but I think I kind of realized that early and was able to play kind of conservative and plot my way around the course,” he said. "Navigated it pretty good, was able to post a good number."

Japan's top star, Hideki Matsuyama, shot a 1-over 72 and was eight shots off the lead at 3 under. Defending champion Xander Schauffele carded a 69 and was also eight shots back.

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R2
Official

Baycurrent Classic

T1

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-11
Thru
F

-11

T1

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-11
Thru
F

T1

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
Thru
F

-11

T1

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
Thru
F

T3

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-9
Thru
F*

-9

T3

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-9
Thru
F*

T3

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-9
Thru
F*

-9

T3

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-9
Thru
F*

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-9
Thru
F

-9

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-9
Thru
F
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