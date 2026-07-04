Lucas Glover, Lee Hodges tied for John Deere Classic lead as 50-year-old Zach Johnson lurks

Not to be overlooked was Rickie Fowler, who had to get up-and-down from par on his last hole Friday to make the cut on the number. Starting the third round 11 shots out of the lead, Fowler bogeyed his last hole and still shot 63 to get within five shots. Also five shots behind was Blades Brown, the 19-year-old who already has had two chances to win on the PGA TOUR this year.