PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
JUST NOW

Bud Cauley wins RBC Canadian Open, capping long comeback journey

1 Min Read

Daily Wrap Up

Bud Cauley pars 72nd hole to win first PGA TOUR title at RBC Canadian Open

Bud Cauley pars 72nd hole to win first PGA TOUR title at RBC Canadian Open

Written by Associated Press

CALEDON, Ontario (AP) — Bud Cauley took the lead with a birdie chip on the par-4 12th and won the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday for his first PGA TOUR title, eight years after his career nearly ended in a car accident at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

The 36-year-old Cauley won in his 239th TOUR start – just over two years after he finally returned to the PGA TOUR following the accident. He was a passenger in a car when he sustained six broken ribs, a collapsed right lung, and a fractured left leg.

On Sunday at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, Cauley closed with a 5-under 65 to get to 17-under 263. He began the round a stroke behind Jackson Suber.

Bud Cauley holes 93-foot shot from rough for birdie on No. 12 at RBC Canadian

Bud Cauley holes 93-foot shot from rough for birdie on No. 12 at RBC Canadian


Cauley started his back-nine birdie run with a shot to 4 feet on the 206-yard 11th. He added the hole-out from 93 feet on No. 12, then made a 13 1/2-footer on No. 13 and a 15-footer on No. 15 – both par 4s. After a bogey on the par-4 17th, he parred the par-5 18th.

Matt Fitzpatrick was second to take the FedExCup lead. He eagled the 18th in a 64.

Viktor Hovland was third at 14 under after a 65. Suber (70), Jesper Svensson (68), Jimmy Stanger (67) and Brice Garnett (68) were another stroke back.


You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
26M AGO
Points and payouts: See what each player earned at RBC Canadian Open
Golfbet News
Image for article.
1H AGO
Doyle earns one-shot victory at Inter Rapidisimo Golf Championship
Latest
Image for article.
9H AGO
Koepka withdraws from RBC Canadian Open ahead of final round due to hand injury
Latest
Official

RBC Canadian Open

1

Bud Cauley
USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

1

USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

2

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

-15

2

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

3

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

-14

3

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

T4

Jimmy Stanger
USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

T4

Jesper Svensson
SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW