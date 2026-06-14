Bud Cauley wins RBC Canadian Open, capping long comeback journey
1 Min Read
Bud Cauley pars 72nd hole to win first PGA TOUR title at RBC Canadian Open
CALEDON, Ontario (AP) — Bud Cauley took the lead with a birdie chip on the par-4 12th and won the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday for his first PGA TOUR title, eight years after his career nearly ended in a car accident at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
The 36-year-old Cauley won in his 239th TOUR start – just over two years after he finally returned to the PGA TOUR following the accident. He was a passenger in a car when he sustained six broken ribs, a collapsed right lung, and a fractured left leg.
On Sunday at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, Cauley closed with a 5-under 65 to get to 17-under 263. He began the round a stroke behind Jackson Suber.
Bud Cauley holes 93-foot shot from rough for birdie on No. 12 at RBC Canadian
Cauley started his back-nine birdie run with a shot to 4 feet on the 206-yard 11th. He added the hole-out from 93 feet on No. 12, then made a 13 1/2-footer on No. 13 and a 15-footer on No. 15 – both par 4s. After a bogey on the par-4 17th, he parred the par-5 18th.
Matt Fitzpatrick was second to take the FedExCup lead. He eagled the 18th in a 64.
Viktor Hovland was third at 14 under after a 65. Suber (70), Jesper Svensson (68), Jimmy Stanger (67) and Brice Garnett (68) were another stroke back.