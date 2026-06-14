Bud Cauley wins RBC Canadian Open, capping long comeback journey



Cauley started his back-nine birdie run with a shot to 4 feet on the 206-yard 11th. He added the hole-out from 93 feet on No. 12, then made a 13 1/2-footer on No. 13 and a 15-footer on No. 15 – both par 4s. After a bogey on the par-4 17th, he parred the par-5 18th.