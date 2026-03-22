Matt Fitzpatrick goes from disappointment to victory at Valspar Championship

The victory for Fitzpatrick, his third on the PGA TOUR to go along with nine DP World Tour titles, came one week after he had a one-shot lead going to the 17th hole at the TPC Sawgrass only for Young to make birdie and win with a par on the closing hole when Fitzpatrick's tee shot ran through the fairway and forced him to lay up. He missed a 7-foot par putt to force a playoff.