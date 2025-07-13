PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

William Mouw shoots 9-under 61 to win ISCO Championship for his first PGA TOUR title

1 Min Read

Daily Wrap Up

    Written by Associated Press

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — William Mouw rallied to win the ISCO Championship on Sunday for his first PGA TOUR title, shooting a 9-under 61 and waiting nearly two hours to see if his 10-under 270 total would hold up.

    Mouw won when third-round leader Paul Peterson — who was playing the 10th hole at Hurstbourne Country Club when Mouw finished — missed a 55-foot birdie try from the front fringe on the par-4 18th.

    Mouw won in his 20th start on the PGA TOUR. The 24-year-old former Pepperdine player received a two-year exemption and a PGA Championship spot next year, but not a spot in the Masters.

    Peterson shot a 69 to finish a stroke back in the Additional Event on the PGA TOUR event also sanctioned by the DP World Tour.


    Mouw birdied the first three holes and added two more on Nos. 7-8 in a front-nine 30. He birdied Nos. 10, 11, 13 and 17 on the back nine in the lowest score in his brief PGA TOUR career.

    The 37-year-old Peterson, also making his 20th career PGA TOUR start, made a 24-foot birdie putt on 14 and a 30-footer on 16, then parred the final two holes.


    Manuel Elvira was third at 7 under at 66, and Vince Whaley (70) and David Skinns (70) followed at 6 under.

    Auburn junior Jackson Koivun had a 68 to tie for sixth at 5 under. He tied for 11th last week in the John Deere Classic.

    Chan Kim, five strokes ahead after opening rounds of 61 and 68, had weekend rounds of 75 and 73 to tie for 14th at 3 under.

    Peterson and Kim were among the 12 players who finished the suspended third round Sunday morning.

