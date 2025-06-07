PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Matteo Manassero, Ryan Fox share third-round lead at RBC Canadian Open

2 Min Read

Daily Wrap Up

    Written by Associated Press

    CALEDON, Ontario (AP) — Matteo Manassero and Ryan Fox each shot 6-under 64 on Saturday to share the third-round lead in the RBC Canadian Open, the final event before the U.S. Open next week at Oakmont.

    Manassero rebounded from a three-putt bogey on 17 with a birdie on the par-5 18th — hitting an 80-yard third shot to 2 feet — to get to 14-under on the North Course at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley.

    “I missed the short one on 17, and I did miss a couple more short ones today,” Manassero said. “I try to think of them just like a shot really, like a driver, like a 6-iron, whatever. It’s just a shot. So I don’t want it to get in my head, and I don’t want that to ruin anything or my attitude going towards the next shots.”

    Trying to win for the first time on the PGA TOUR, the 32-year-old Italian has eight international victories.

    “I try to get a good attitude, a good thought process, talk well to myself. Very basic things,” Manassero said. “I’ve matured a lot and I have a better perspective towards, for example, a day like tomorrow."

    Fox also birdied the 18th. The 38-year-old from New Zealand won the Myrtle Beach Classic last month in a playoff for his first PGA TOUR title.


    “To be honest, everything went pretty right,” Fox said. “I drove it great. I think if you do that round here, you give yourself lots of chances. Had a lot of good wedge shots, holed a few putts early. Just played really solid kind of stress-free golf for the most part.”

    Lee Hodges, Kevin Yu and Matt McCarty are a stroke back. Hodges and Yu shot 63, and McCarty with a 64.

    Canadian Mackenzie Hughes (64) was 12-under with Jake Knapp (66) and Andrew Putnam (68).

    “I’ve been putting the ball in play quite a bit, driving it pretty nice,” Hughes said. “I feel like that’s taken some pressure off the putter and the short game. It’s a big key around here. You start driving it well, you can attack and be aggressive.”

    Canadian Nick Taylor, the 2023 winner at Oakville, eagled the 18th for a 69 to get to 10-under. Countrymen Adam Hadwin (65) and Taylor Pendrith (67) also were 10-under.

    Masters champion Rory McIlroy missed the cut Friday, following an opening 71 with a 78.


    R3
    Official

    RBC Canadian Open

    T1

    ITA
    M. Manassero
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F

    T1

    NZL
    R. Fox
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F

    T3

    USA
    L. Hodges
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F

    T3

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F

    T3

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F

    T6

    CAN
    M. Hughes
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    T6

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    T9

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F

    T9

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F

    T9

    ENG
    D. Skinns
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F

    T9

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F

    T9

    CHI
    C. Del Solar
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F

    T9

    FRA
    V. Perez
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F

    T9

    USA
    C. Champ
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F
