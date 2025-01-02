Tom Hoge takes one-stroke lead at season-opener in Kapalua

Matsuyama, who had been playing in Japan during the fall, fell back with a three-putt bogey from 15 feet on the 13th hole. He followed with a pedestrian tee shot on the next hole, but hit wedge to 10 feet for birdie and was on his way. He hit 5-wood to 5 feet for eagle on the 15th, wedge to 4 feet for birdie on the next and had a chance to tie Hoge until he didn't catch all of his 3-wood on the downhill 18th and failed to get up-and-down for birdie.