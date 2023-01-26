McIlroy recovers from slow start while Pieters leads in Dubai
1 Min Read
Written by Associated Press
DUBAI -- Top-ranked Rory McIlroy was mounting a recovery from a slow start to the Dubai Desert Classic when play was suspended with only 11 players managing to finish their weather-affected first rounds on Thursday.
After opening with two bogeys in his first six holes, McIlroy, playing his first event of 2023, made three birdies in a four-hole span and was two-under par. He had to leave the course just as he was lining up a birdie putt from inside four feet on No. 7, his 16th hole.
McIlroy was three shots behind Thomas Pieters, who was leading at five-under after 15 holes.
Three English players, Matthew Jordan, Daniel Gavins and Oliver Wilson, held the clubhouse lead after shooting rounds of four-under 68.