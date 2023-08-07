FanDuel Sportsbook becomes home of live, in-play golf betting, delivering innovative ways for PGA TOUR fans to bet shot by shot

“Integrating the Golf Event Centre into FanDuel Sportsbook will be a massive win for golf fans, who will now have a robust offering of betting options to choose from as they tune in to see their favorite players and tournaments,” said Scott Warfield, Vice President of Gaming at the PGA TOUR. “The Golf Event Centre promises to be an exciting addition to the FanDuel platform, and we appreciate the contributions they have made to help us grow engagement in the game of golf.”