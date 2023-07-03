Black Desert Championship to debut in 2024 during PGA TOUR’s FedExCup Fall

“We are thrilled to partner with Black Desert Resort in bringing PGA TOUR golf to the state of Utah,” said PGA TOUR Executive Vice President and President Tyler Dennis. “In introducing the PGA TOUR – and the LPGA the following year – to a new market, we look forward to collaborating with the Black Desert Resort team in their vision for professional golf in the Greater Zion community. Competitively, our members will enjoy the challenges and incredible views that define the Black Desert Golf Course.”