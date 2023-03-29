NetJets extends partnership as Official Private Jet Provider of PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions
2 Min Read
Relationship continues through 2028 for the worldwide leader in private aviation
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida — NetJets, the largest private aviation company in the world, announced today the extension of its partnership as the Official Private Jet Provider of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. The six-year agreement through 2028 will continue to provide flights, marketing support and charitable contributions to assist the PGA TOUR, tournaments and players around the world.
NetJets became the Official Private Jet Provider of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions in 2014 and currently sponsors more than 40 PGA TOUR players.
“We are extremely excited to extend our relationship with the PGA TOUR, crossing the 10-year partnership mark during the extension in 2024,” said Patrick Gallagher, NetJets’ President of Sales, Marketing and Service. “We are proud to support the world’s most elite golfers with flight services that allow them to maximize their time and compete at the highest level. We look forward to continuing our work together across tournament activations and marketing efforts to serve our customers and prospects.”
“NetJets has been an incredible partner in assisting our players, activating at tournaments and contributing to the communities in which we play,” said Brian Oliver, PGA TOUR Executive Vice President, Corporate Partnerships. “We are pleased to announce the continuation of this relationship through 2028 with the world’s leader in private aviation, which has always provided outstanding service, premium comfort and reliability.”
NetJets, a Berkshire Hathaway company, has been the worldwide leader in private aviation for 60 years. With nearly 800,000 passengers and nearly 450,000 flights flown annually, only NetJets can serve the wide-ranging needs of PGA TOUR players. The fleet includes more than 900 aircraft worldwide reaching more than 5,000 airports in over 200 countries. All jets feature plush interiors, the latest avionics, state-of-the-art entertainment systems, mood lighting and more. Larger cabin aircraft, which are designed for longer-range flights, feature a spacious divan and seating that can be adjusted to lay flat for a restful sleep experience.