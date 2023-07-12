Late Barbasol CEO Tom Murray leaves lasting legacy on game

“I think a lot of times you get caught up in the money and you just put a logo on your sleeve, or you put it on your shirt, somewhere on your hat,” Dahmen says. “… But with Barbasol and Mr. Murray, he made you a part of the family. You were part of the Barbasol family, and you got a Christmas card, and you got a happy birthday card, and you were up to date on his family. You were getting emails from him. You always felt like it was a part of the family. It definitely was more than just a business transaction.”