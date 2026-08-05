Jonathan Byrd betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Byrd has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.754 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.1 yards shows his position among the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Byrd has a -0.510 mark. He has hit 63.89% of greens in regulation.

Around the greens, Byrd has delivered a 0.720 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season. On the greens, he has posted a 0.611 Strokes Gained: Putting average with 28.06 putts per round.