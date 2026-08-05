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6H AGO

Jonathan Byrd betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Jonathan Byrd holes 36-foot shot for birdie on No. 16 at Corales Puntacana

Jonathan Byrd holes 36-foot shot for birdie on No. 16 at Corales Puntacana

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Jonathan Byrd missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship in 2023 but finished tied for 71st in 2022. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving his performance at this North Carolina venue.

Latest odds for Byrd at the Wyndham Championship.

Byrd's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023MC71-71+2
2022T7170-69-73-66-2

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Byrd's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting rounds of 71-71 for a total of 2-over.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Byrd's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3066-72-67-72-1116.022
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3971-64-70-68-77.964
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT7169-70-72-70-32.800
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5967-69-69-70-95.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-80-1--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC80-74+10--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT4167-66-67-69-13--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1470-72-68-69-5--
Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1968-72-68-71-9--
July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT2321.674

Byrd's recent performances

  • Byrd has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 5-under.
  • Byrd has an average of -0.670 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.542 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Byrd has averaged 0.059 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Byrd's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.754-0.670
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.510-0.453
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.7200.639
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.6110.542
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.0660.059

Byrd's advanced stats and rankings

  • Byrd has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.754 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.1 yards shows his position among the field.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Byrd has a -0.510 mark. He has hit 63.89% of greens in regulation.
  • Around the greens, Byrd has delivered a 0.720 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season. On the greens, he has posted a 0.611 Strokes Gained: Putting average with 28.06 putts per round.
  • Byrd has accumulated 32 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 197th. He has broken par 21.30% of the time and has avoided bogeys on 15.12% of holes.

All stats in this article are accurate for Byrd as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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