Jonathan Byrd betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Jonathan Byrd holes 36-foot shot for birdie on No. 16 at Corales Puntacana
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Jonathan Byrd missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship in 2023 but finished tied for 71st in 2022. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving his performance at this North Carolina venue.
Byrd's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|2022
|T71
|70-69-73-66
|-2
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Byrd's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting rounds of 71-71 for a total of 2-over.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Byrd's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T30
|66-72-67-72
|-11
|16.022
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T39
|71-64-70-68
|-7
|7.964
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T71
|69-70-72-70
|-3
|2.800
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T59
|67-69-69-70
|-9
|5.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-80
|-1
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|80-74
|+10
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T41
|67-66-67-69
|-13
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T14
|70-72-68-69
|-5
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T19
|68-72-68-71
|-9
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T23
|21.674
Byrd's recent performances
- Byrd has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 5-under.
- Byrd has an average of -0.670 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.542 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Byrd has averaged 0.059 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Byrd's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.754
|-0.670
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.510
|-0.453
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.720
|0.639
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.611
|0.542
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.066
|0.059
Byrd's advanced stats and rankings
- Byrd has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.754 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.1 yards shows his position among the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Byrd has a -0.510 mark. He has hit 63.89% of greens in regulation.
- Around the greens, Byrd has delivered a 0.720 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season. On the greens, he has posted a 0.611 Strokes Gained: Putting average with 28.06 putts per round.
- Byrd has accumulated 32 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 197th. He has broken par 21.30% of the time and has avoided bogeys on 15.12% of holes.
All stats in this article are accurate for Byrd as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.