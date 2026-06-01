Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Fleetwood has finished in the top ten five times over his last ten appearances.

Fleetwood has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 20-under.

Fleetwood has an average of 0.264 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.041 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.