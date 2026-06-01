PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tommy Fleetwood of England plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Tommy Fleetwood of England plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Tommy Fleetwood returns to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7, 2026. Fleetwood looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 16th.

    Latest odds for Fleetwood at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Fleetwood's recent history at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1672-75-72-70+1
    2024T2069-73-73-76+3

    At The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Fleetwood's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC72-73+5--
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT567-67-70-69-11266.667
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT2370-70-75-67-640.000
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT5276-67-69-67-511.500
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3371-68-73-76E27.600
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1067-70-71-69-1167.500
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT869-70-73-68-8200.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4976-69-76-73+613.500
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT769-66-70-67-12176.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT467-68-67-66-20312.500

    Fleetwood's recent performances

    • Fleetwood has finished in the top ten five times over his last ten appearances.
    • Fleetwood has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 20-under.
    • Fleetwood has an average of 0.264 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.041 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Fleetwood has averaged 0.496 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee300.3950.264
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green560.248-0.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green60.4730.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting93-0.0640.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151.0530.496

    Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fleetwood has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.395 (30th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards ranks 100th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fleetwood sports a 0.248 mark that ranks 56th on TOUR. He ranks 76th with a 66.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Fleetwood has delivered a 0.473 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him sixth on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Fleetwood has delivered a -0.064 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and he ranks 61st by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Fleetwood currently sits 15th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,115 points and ranks 13th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.01%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    You May Also Like

    View All

    Right Arrow
    Image for article.
    3H AGO
    Robert MacIntyre betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    3H AGO
    Justin Rose betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    3H AGO
    Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
    Betting Profile
    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    2

    Eric Cole
    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    2

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    -11

    T3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T3

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T6

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T6

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW