Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Tommy Fleetwood of England plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Tommy Fleetwood returns to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7, 2026. Fleetwood looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 16th.
Fleetwood's recent history at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T16
|72-75-72-70
|+1
|2024
|T20
|69-73-73-76
|+3
At The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Fleetwood's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T5
|67-67-70-69
|-11
|266.667
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T23
|70-70-75-67
|-6
|40.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T52
|76-67-69-67
|-5
|11.500
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T33
|71-68-73-76
|E
|27.600
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T10
|67-70-71-69
|-11
|67.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T8
|69-70-73-68
|-8
|200.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|49
|76-69-76-73
|+6
|13.500
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T7
|69-66-70-67
|-12
|176.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T4
|67-68-67-66
|-20
|312.500
Fleetwood's recent performances
- Fleetwood has finished in the top ten five times over his last ten appearances.
- Fleetwood has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 20-under.
- Fleetwood has an average of 0.264 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.041 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fleetwood has averaged 0.496 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.395
|0.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.248
|-0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|6
|0.473
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|-0.064
|0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|1.053
|0.496
Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings
- Fleetwood has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.395 (30th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards ranks 100th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fleetwood sports a 0.248 mark that ranks 56th on TOUR. He ranks 76th with a 66.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Fleetwood has delivered a 0.473 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him sixth on TOUR.
- On the greens, Fleetwood has delivered a -0.064 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and he ranks 61st by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Fleetwood currently sits 15th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,115 points and ranks 13th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.01%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.