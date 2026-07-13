Zac Blair betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
1 Min Read
Zac Blair drains 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 12 at ISCO Championship
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Blair posted a T18 finish at -9 in his last appearance at this tournament in 2025. He returns to Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic for the July 16-19 Corales Puntacana Championship.
Blair's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T18
|68-67-71-73
|-9
|2021
|T70
|68-73-70-76
|-1
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In Blair's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Blair's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T8
|69-65-64-69
|-13
|47.500
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T9
|63-68-67-70
|-16
|75.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T32
|71-70-72-73
|+6
|27.857
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|69
|70-65-72-73
|-4
|3.200
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T60
|70-69-71-71
|-3
|2.862
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-72
|-9
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|71-68-68-70
|-11
|37.688
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T50
|68-70-68-70
|-4
|7.500
Blair's recent performances
- Blair has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 13-under.
- Blair has an average of -0.591 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.434 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Blair has averaged 0.829 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Blair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.536
|-0.591
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.698
|0.698
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.142
|0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.086
|0.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.390
|0.829
Blair's advanced stats and rankings
- Blair posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.536 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.3 yards provided solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blair sported a 0.698 mark. He maintained a 66.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Blair delivered a 0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.66 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 21.18% of the time. His Bogey Avoidance percentage stood at 13.72%.
- Blair currently ranks 128th with 202 FedExCup Regular Season points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.