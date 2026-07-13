William McGirt betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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William McGirt of the United States hits his tee shot on the sixteenth hole during the second round of the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods at Highland Springs Country Club on July 18, 2025 in Springfield, Missouri. (Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)
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William McGirt returns to the Corales Puntacana Championship, set to tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) from July 16-19, 2026. McGirt looks to improve upon his performance from 2024's tournament where he finished T43.
McGirt's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T43
|71-69-68-73
|-7
|2023
|MC
|73-73
|+2
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In McGirt's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2024, he finished T43 after posting a score of 7-under.
- McGirt missed the cut in 2023, shooting 2-over.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
McGirt's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
McGirt's recent performances
- McGirt's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 3-under.
- McGirt has averaged -0.234 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.972 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McGirt has averaged -0.910 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McGirt's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.980
|-0.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.627
|0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.063
|0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.529
|-0.972
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.945
|-0.910
McGirt's advanced stats and rankings
- McGirt has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.980 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 276.1 yards shows his performance in that category.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGirt has sported a 0.627 mark. He has achieved a 58.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McGirt has delivered a -1.529 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.00 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 13.89% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for McGirt as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.