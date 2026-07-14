Tommy Gainey betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

Gainey has finished in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.

Gainey has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.

Gainey has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Trophy Hassan II, where he finished tied for second with a score of 10-under.

Gainey has an average of -0.301 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.303 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.