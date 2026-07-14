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1H AGO

Tommy Gainey betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

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Betting Profile

Tommy Gainey makes birdie on No. 16 at DICK'S Open

Tommy Gainey makes birdie on No. 16 at DICK'S Open

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Tommy Gainey returns to the Corales Puntacana Championship, set to tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) from July 16-19. Gainey looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 53rd.

Latest odds for Gainey at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Gainey's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5368-73-70-76-1
2024MC73-71E
2023MC76-78+10
2022MC70-74E
2021T7371-68-72-77E

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • In Gainey's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 53rd after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Gainey has made the cut twice in his last five appearances at this event, finishing tied for 53rd in 2025 and tied for 73rd in 2021.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Gainey's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Kaulig Companies ChampionshipT2873-71-67-71+2--
July 5, 2026U.S. Senior Open ChampionshipT2069-69-70-73+1--
June 28, 2026DICK'S OpenT1465-70-70-11--
June 14, 2026Principal Charity ClassicT1869-70-69-8--
June 7, 2026American Family Insurance ChampionshipT563-58-65-27--
May 23, 2026Trophy Hassan IIT267-67-75-10--
May 10, 2026Insperity InvitationalT868-68-72-8--
May 3, 2026Regions TraditionT4571-71-79-68+1--
April 26, 2026Mitsubishi Electric Classic6------
April 19, 2026Senior PGA ChampionshipT3377-68-70-71-2--

Gainey's recent performances

  • Gainey has finished in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
  • Gainey has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • Gainey has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Trophy Hassan II, where he finished tied for second with a score of 10-under.
  • Gainey has an average of -0.301 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.303 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Gainey has averaged -0.951 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Gainey's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.301
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.742
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.395
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.303
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.951

Gainey's advanced stats and rankings

  • Gainey has an average of -0.301 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Gainey has averaged -0.742 in his past five tournaments.
  • Around the greens, Gainey has delivered a 0.395 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
  • On the greens, Gainey has averaged -0.303 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.

All stats in this article are accurate for Gainey as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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